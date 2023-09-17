Why Georgia football is still No. 1 in my AP Top 25 poll after South Carolina scare | Adams

COLUMBIA — After watching Georgia's performance against South Carolina football on Saturday, I'm becoming less convinced that a three-peat is possible for the Bulldogs. Still they're No. 1 in my AP Top 25 poll after Week 3.

The Georgia offense had no answer in the first half for a Gamecocks defense that started a true freshman at safety and was missing two potential starters at edge rusher. Spencer Rattler shredded the Bulldogs' defense, recording 158 yards with just two incompletions before halftime. Even after a dominant second half, the 24-14 win was Georgia's closest game in Sanford Stadium since 2020.

So why did the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) hold on to their No. 1 spot? Mostly because they weren't alone in escaping a near-disaster. Michigan had a single-point lead on Bowling Green at halftime. Florida State beat Boston College by just three points. Texas was tied 10-10 with Wyoming entering the fourth quarter. Georgia is much closer the pack than they've been in recent years, but there isn't any team I'd pick to beat them outright.

The SEC's brewing down year is hard to deny after this week. Tennessee fell out of my Top 25 completely after an ugly 29-16 loss to Florida at The Swamp that compounded on a bizarre performance against Austin Peay in Week 2. The Vols only have one Power Five win so far over winless Virginia, so they need a victory worthy of the Top 25 to get back in.

Despite a thrilling upset over Kansas State, Missouri did not make my ballot. The Tigers are inexplicably difficult to play on the road — just look at Georgia's near-loss there last year — so I'm willing to chalk it up to a weird game for the Wildcats, who stayed in my poll at No. 21. Harrison Mevis bailed out coach Eli Drinkwitz with an unreal 61-yard field goal, but the Tigers' performance was uninspiring outside of Brady Cook and Luther Burden.

