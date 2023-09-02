Why Georgia football is excited by walk-on wide receiver Mekhi Mews

Coach Kirby Smart said Mekhi Mews got “really close” last season to helping a Georgia football team that won its second straight national championship.

He didn’t have to wait long in Saturday’s season opener against UT-Martin to get a chance to show what he can do.

Mews was the lone returner back on the first UT_Martin punt Saturday. He backed up to gather the ball and returned it for six yards. He then started in the slot and took a swing pass for a four-yard loss from Carson Beck.

Mews, a 5-foot-8. 170-pound walk-on wide receiver who played at Central Gwinnett High, opened eyes in the G-Day spring game when he had 4 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

More: Georgia football vs. UT Martin: Scouting report, prediction

More: Three-peat for Georgia football? How others did it with pressure on and expectations high

“I think Mews is going to help the team a lot,” nickel back Tykee Smith said. “Mews has been making those kind of plays since I came in that 2021 summer. I’m really excited to see Mews get his opportunity and go out there and kind of show the world.”

He’s created buzz this preseason working at slot receiver.

“He has an engine and he can go, go, go and play really any position,” wide receiver Arian Smith said.

Smart told ESPN’s Rece Davis on his podcast that Mews, a factor in both punt and kickoff returns, would probably be one of Georgia’s returners.

“Man, he’s had a really good camp,” Smart said.

Mews had 2 catches for 9 yards last season.

“Very sure handed, makes good decisions,” Smart said this spring. “Exciting, and you get what you get from Mews every day. The guy is a worker, and I thought he made some plays (at G-Day) with his feet and made some really tough catches.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: WR Mekhi Mews in position to make an impact for Georgia football