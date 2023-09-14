Why George MacIntyre is so coveted as QB recruit — and what to know about his family

Brentwood Academy junior George MacIntyre comes from a long line of football players.

He's also the No. 2 quarterback in his class in the country, according to 247sports.com's composite rankings. He's also rated as the No. 1 player in Tennessee in his class.

MacIntyre, who led BA to within a yard of the state championship game last season, will lead the Eagles against McCallie at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.

Here are five things to know about George MacIntyre:

George MacIntyre is the grandson of former Vanderbilt coach George MacIntyre

The elder MacIntyre coached Vanderbilt from 1979-85 and was named SEC and national coach of the year in 1982. He also coached Tennessee-Martin for three seasons and was 43-66-1 as a college head coach. Before that, Grandpa MacIntyre also was a quarterback for the University of Miami from 1958-60. There he was a backup to All-America Fran Curci for two seasons. He earned the nickname "The Finger" after throwing a touchdown pass on a fake field goal.

George MacIntyre's uncle Mike MacIntyre also is a college head coach

George Michael "Mike" MacIntyre was head coach for San Jose State from 2010-2013 and Colorado from 2013-2018. He's currently the head coach for Florida International University. Mike MacIntyre also served as an assistant coach in the NFL from 2003-06 with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets. In 2009 while at Duke he was named FBS assistant coach of the year. He played for Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech.

George MacIntyre's cousins are college coaches, too

Jay and Jonston MacIntyre, Mike MacIntyre's sons, also are on the FIU coaching staff. Jay, who played receiver for Colorado, is a receivers coach. Jonston, who played quarterback for Chapman College, is a graduate assistant.

George MacIntyre has 35 football scholarship offers

What began with an offer from Pitt when he was a freshman has turned into 35 offers early into his junior year. Alabama, FIU, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee and UCLA are high on MacIntyre's list, he said. MacIntyre's father Matt played for Jack Harbaugh at Western Kentucky. Jack's son Jim Harbaugh is the head coach at Michigan. And, of course, George MacIntyre's uncle and two cousins are at FIU.

He also has offers from Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, two-time defending champ Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Toledo, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.

George MacIntyre has two basketball scholarship offers

George MacIntyre once played for LeBron James' AAU team. After receiving his first football scholarship offer from Pitt, MacIntyre received an offer to play basketball for Arizona State. Florida International also offered him a basketball scholarship during the same phone call in which his uncle Mike offered him a football scholarship.

