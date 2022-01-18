Why George Kittle's recent production dip doesn't worry Kyle Shanahan

Why Shanahan isn't worried about Kittle's production dip originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite George Kittle's lack of production over the last few weeks, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is not worried about his tight end getting opportunities.

During a three-game stretch from Week 13 through Week 15, Kittle registered 28 receptions for 425 yards, three receiving touchdowns and an additional score on the ground. Over the past four games, the 2021 Pro Bowl tight end has caught nine of his 15 targets for 78 yards and only one rushing touchdown.

The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys, who primarily played man defense against the tight end, restricted Kittle to short yardage gains. When the 49ers have played against zone defenses like the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals, Kittle was unstoppable.

“That’s stuff that we work on all the time and George has done a great job of that throughout his career,” Shanahan said on Monday. “I wouldn’t say that was the issue in the game. It’s just mixing in things when they have help over the middle.”

Shanahan acknowledged that as Kittle gets healthier, his production naturally rises. Earlier in the season when the 28-year old was nursing a calf injury, his production dipped. The head coach also took part of the onus on himself.

“We’ve thrown to George a lot in those situations and people kind of know that, so they go to stop him there,” Shanahan said. “We have to do a better job of finding other ways to get him the ball, but I also know when he is attracting coverages that makes it a hell of a lot easier to get other people in some good situations.”

Kittle being covered has opened up opportunities for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings. As long as the offense is productive to win games, Shanahan is not concerned who is leading in statistics. Often, what Kittle does when the ball isn't in his hands is as valuable as what he does when he is carrying the rock.

“George usually comes around,” Shanahan said. “He’ll end up getting his balls.”

The 49ers will need all of their playmakers to step up in order to beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Maybe in the cold, it’s the former Iowa Hawkeye who has a breakout performance.

