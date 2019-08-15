Why George Kittle wants to channel his inner Joker on 49ers game days

George Kittle is an agent of chaos.

At least, that's his goal on the football field.

The 49ers' fun-loving star tight end took the NFL by storm last season, racking up 88 catches and 1,377 yards, an NFL single-season record for tight ends.

Kittle's rise to NFL stardom is a credit to his athletic gifts, his work ethic and, at least partly, his favorite comic-book villain.

The Iowa product is a huge Batman fan, and he does his best to make the Dark Knight's archnemesis -- the Joker -- his gridiron alter-ego.

"I don't try to channel all the Joker, obviously, because he has some issues," Kittle told ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "Creating a little bit of chaos is just kind of what I try to do. I'm just trying to be the most outgoing, craziest person on the field."

Don't you want to know how Kittle got those yards?

The All-Pro tight end loves the Clown Prince of Gotham so much, in fact, he got a tattoo of the Joker on his forearm the day before his wedding.

"He's so goofy," Kittle's wife Claire told Wagoner. "At first, I thought he was joking -- he has a lot of ideas that are out there and he doesn't actually go through with them. So at first, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, that's the worst idea you've ever had. I hate that.'

"But then after he had explained to me all of the meaning behind it and then seeing it in person, it's actually really cool. So I do really like it now. That's just George."

As Kittle and the 49ers prepare to embark on the 2019 campaign, the star tight end is hoping to introduce a little anarchy to the NFC West, upset the established order in the conference and make everything a little chaotic.

The 49ers suffered a brutal 2018 campaign after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Chiefs. They went on to limp to a 4-12 record with Kittle being the lone bright spot in the campaign.

Kittle and the 49ers now can look to an iconic speech from Mark Hamill's Joker in famed "Batman: The Animated Series" episode "The Man Who Killed Batman."

"But I digress. The time for sorrow is over. It's time to look to a future filled with smiles."

And wins, the 49ers hope.

"Well, that was fun ... who's for Chinese?"

