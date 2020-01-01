Why George Kittle says 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is 'like a computer'

Kyle Shanahan is revered as an offensive genius around the NFL. Shanahan constantly is creating schemes to confuse defenses and uses non-stop motions, which can be nearly impossible to figure out.

The 49ers head coach also is known to use incredibly lengthy play calls, and knows all the ins and out for each position. Let star tight end George Kittle explain.

"He's like a computer and we need someone to translate for us," Kittle said Tuesday on the Rich Eisen Show. "He talks really fast. There's a lot of line all over the papers and stuff like that. I mean, it all makes sense, but he talks really fast sometimes."

Kittle called it "really fun" to interact with someone like Shanahan and see the coach's vision come true on the field. Kittle even gave a specific example where Shanahan essentially predicted the future for his tight end.

"Definitely one (moment) that sticks out the most is last year when we played the Broncos I had an 85-yard touchdown and on Wednesday when we installed it, he goes, 'Hey, as long as you don't trip and fall, you're gonna score an 80-yard touchdown here,' " Kittle explained.

Shanahan's offense ranked behind only the Baltimore Ravens in scoring (29.9 points per game) and No. 4 in total yards, averaging 381.1 yards per game. The 49ers did this all while playing a lot of the season without both starting offensive tackles, a true No. 1 wide receiver, an ever-changing running game and a quarterback coming off a torn ACL.

Much of San Francisco's success is thanks to Kittle, too.

Kittle ended the regular season with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns despite missing two games with knee and ankle injuries. He is the first 49ers tight end to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

If the 49ers are to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season, Kittle obviously will be a huge reason. And you can guarantee Shanahan will get him the ball as much as possible.

