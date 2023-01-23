Why George Kittle maintains fun-loving personality during tense NFL games

Why Kittle maintains fun-loving personality during tense games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle doesn't take himself too seriously on the football field, even in a high-stakes playoff game.

During the 49ers' 19-12 NFC Divisional Playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle seemed to know when the FOX Sports sky camera was near him, leading to hilarious facial expressions from the 49ers' tight end.

"Well, when it's like four feet above you and I could touch it, it's pretty hard to miss it," Kittle jokingly told reporters postgame after the win.

"I love football. Every opportunity that we get to play, especially at home, is fantastic because you don't know when your opportunity is going to end. And so I just try to take advantage of those opportunities. I try to be myself. I try to have fun. Football is a lot easier when you're having fun."

Even with a ticket to the NFC Championship Game on the line against Dallas, the 29-year-old did not change how he approached playing football.

"I don't want anyone to get so stressed out and jittering, anxious because we're in a huge football game," Kittle said. "Because at the end of the day, we are playing a kid's game and I get the stakes are incredibly high, but goodness gracious if you have fun, it's so much easier.

"I like to have a blast when there's good music playing; I'm dancing. I just like the vibe."

The sky camera wasn't the only meme reaction that Kittle generated. The Iowa product joined Brock Purdy for a postgame interview with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews and Kittle put his personality on display despite going through a grueling contest.

Erin: "You going to go have fun now?"

Kittle in a falsetto: "He he, yes" pic.twitter.com/QiCJ2FIb10 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 23, 2023

Kittle will continue to be himself and ensure the 49ers squad is loose going into Philadelphia to face the No. 1 seed Eagles, with the winner of this contest heading to Super Bowl LVII.

