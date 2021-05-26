Why George Kittle is 'huge fan' of 49ers rookie Trey Sermon

Why Kittle is 'huge fan' of 49ers rookie running back Sermon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All eyes were on Trey Lance when the 49ers took the field at OTAs on Tuesday, as the rookie quarterback shared the field with Jimmy Garoppolo for the first time in his NFL career.

Lance has impressed his teammates and coaches early on, but he isn't the only Trey raising eyebrows.

Rookie running back Trey Sermon, who the 49ers traded up to select in the third round, has a believer in tight end George Kittle.

"I’m a huge fan of Trey, just watching him in the playoffs and the Big Ten Championship Game,” Kittle said Tuesday. “He’s such an aggressive runner. He’s a big body. He just likes to run through people, but he still has a finesse to his game, which is awesome to see. He’s a fast guy that runs downhill, and I love that in this offense."

Sermon, who rushed for an Ohio State record 331 yards in the Buckeyes' win over Northwestern in the Big Ten title game, is a violent runner who should be an ideal fit for coach Kyle Shanahan's rushing attack.

With Jeff Wilson expected to miss four to six months with a knee injury, Sermon should have ample opportunity to step up behind presumed starter Raheem Mostert.

The 49ers' decision to move up and draft Sermon garnered a lot of attention as it effectively cost them a chance to fill their slot receiver need in the draft.

But Shanahan and the 49ers clearly believe in Sermon's ability to thrive in their offense, and Kittle has liked what he has seen from the rookie both on tape and on the field.

Given Sermon's love of running over and through defenders, it feels like he and Kittle should get along just fine.

