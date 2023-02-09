Why George Kittle declares 49ers' QB job is Brock Purdy's to lose in 2023

Kittle declares 49ers' QB job is Purdy's to lose in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears increasingly likely that not only will Brock Purdy compete to become the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023, but he might just be the frontrunner.

After skyrocketing to NFL stardom as an unlikely hero for San Francisco, Purdy captured the hearts of many around the league, especially his own teammates. After suffering a torn UCL in the 49ers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo elbow surgery that likely will sideline him for the next six months leading up to training camp.

The 49ers are anticipating a quarterback competition between Purdy and former No. 3 pick Trey Lance, who initially was San Francisco's starter in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. 49ers tight end George Kittle joined eight-time Pro-Bowler Von Miller on "The Von Cast" on Thursday at radio row during Super Bowl LVII media week, where he discussed the unfortunate hand Lance was dealt earlier in the season.

"Trey Lance is still there, and Trey, unfortunately, has not really gotten a fair shot of being an NFL quarterback yet. You got a full rain-game monsoon versus the Bears and he got hurt in his second game," Kittle said. "You know, Trey's still got plenty of talent. He just needs to get out there and play."

Although Kittle still is confident in Lance's ability, he believes that as of right now, the momentum favors Purdy.

"But, you can't talk about what Brock Purdy did," Kittle added. "He's fantastic. Our offense was operating at the highest it's probably been since 2019. So, in my opinion, it's Brock's job to lose. But, there will be competition since Brock will be out till training camp with his surgery, so it's going to be interesting. But, when you find a guy like that [who] can seamlessly jump in, I think it's his job to lose."

Story continues

After replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo mid-game in Week 13, Purdy went on to complete 151 of his 224 pass attempts (67 percent) for 1,877 yards, 18 total touchdowns, three interceptions and one fumble lost in nine combined appearances between the regular- and postseason.

Unfortunately for Lance, Purdy -- as a third-string, seventh-round quarterback -- has started twice the amount of games (eight) as Lance (four).

The primary knock on Lance is his lack of collegiate and NFL experience, which is one area in which Purdy has the clear upper hand. The 49ers have plenty of time before deciding on a starter for next season, however, it appears that Purdy has the support of one of the most important leaders in the locker room.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast