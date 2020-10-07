Why George Kittle is confident in both of 49ers' backup quarterbacks

Why Kittle remains confident in both of 49ers' backup QBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't matter which 49ers quarterback threw passes to tight end George Kittle in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick Mullens was replaced by C.J. Beathard in the fourth quarter, and the QBs combined to complete 15 of 15 passes to Kittle for 183 yards and one touchdown, allowing the tight end to break all kinds of records.

Kittle took the QB change in stride, admitting to KNBR's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning that he fully expects Mullens to bounce back.

"I do have high expectations of Nick," Kittle said, "and I know that he's not happy with his performance, and I thought Nick played at a very high level [before Sunday], so that's what I expect of him every single time he touches the field. And I know he expects that of himself, so I'm not worried about Nick. I know he's going to bounce back from that just fine. He's an incredible quarterback."

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was mum Monday about how Sunday's loss affects the QB depth chart, and the team will assess Jimmy Garoppolo's recovery from a high ankle sprain when it next practices Wednesday. If Beathard leapfrogs Mullens, and Garoppolo, the usual starter, can't play in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, Kittle still will be teamed up with a quarterback he knows.

The pair played together for four years at the University of Iowa, and the 49ers drafted both of them in 2017. Kittle and Beathard, then, have been on the same football team for nearly a decade.

"[That's] kind of a special bond me and him have, and being able to share the football field with him again is always fun and it's a blessing," Kittle continued. "And the fact I got to catch passes from him for the first time [in the regular season] since 2018 is awesome."

Although he noted the 49ers miss injured Garoppolo's leadership and throwing arm, Kittle told "Murph & Mac" that he's confident in the 49ers' offense, no matter which quarterback is throwing to him.

"I'm so happy for C.J., but I'm also looking forward to see how Nick bounces back because he can come back through adversity," Kittle said. "He's a helluva player, so I'm not worried about him."