Why George Kittle believes 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is underappreciated

Kittle explains why he believes Jimmy G is underappreciated originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle is and always will be Jimmy Garoppolo's number one fan.

The All-Pro tight end has always gone to bat for the veteran quarterback and has defended him against outside criticism more this year than ever before.

Sustaining a torn ligament and fracture in his throwing thumb in San Francisco's Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Garoppolo's status for Sunday's matchup with the Houston Texans is very much in doubt.

Not only that but if the injury sidelines him for the final two weeks of the 2021 season and any potential playoff run, his tenure with the team might very well be over with an increasingly likely trade potentially taking place this offseason.

Kittle joined 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto Wednesday afternoon and speculated as to why Garoppolo has received so much criticism over the past two seasons and why his style of leadership has earned the respect of all his teammates.

“I’ve been defending Jimmy for four years now, and I’m still confused about a lot of (the criticism)," Kittle said. "He goes out there and he wins, and I think he plays at a high level. He’s very good at getting our offense to do what it needs to be successful, and he puts us in a position to win a lot of the time.

"There’s a lot of quarterbacks out there that might struggle with that. But I think maybe because it’s the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy [once] was the highest-paid quarterback in the league, he had a spotlight on him, and people like to drag those people from the spotlight. I think Jimmy has done nothing but a fantastic job of leading us and bouncing back from injuries and dealing with unforeseen circumstances. He’s been nothing but a professional for as long as I've known him. I’ve enjoyed playing with him, and I know everyone else on this team does, too.”

Garoppolo has posted an impressive 30-15 record as the 49ers starting quarterback since the middle of the 2017 season in which he was traded from the New England Patriots. In his first full season as the starter, Garoppolo helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019 and has played a big role in the team's potential playoff run this season as well.

He won't put up eye-popping numbers like the elite quarterbacks in the league, nor will he be known as a prolific passer. If there is one thing he will do, more often than not, is play well enough to put the team in a position to win.

It remains unclear whether Garoppolo will be healthy enough to play against the Texans but it sounds like his tight end is planning on it.

“We have a long time until Sunday, so however Jimmy feels," Kittle added. "Jimmy is a very tough individual, he can play through a lot of things. My expectations are that Jimmy will be on the field on Sunday. There’s a lot of time for healing and swelling to go away and for whatever needs to happen to happen. Jimmy’s dealt with a lot, he’s played through a lot, and we’ll just see how the week takes us.”

Whether or not Garoppolo returns to the 49ers this season, he'll always have support from Kittle.

