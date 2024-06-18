Why Geno Auriemma compares this year’s UConn women’s basketball roster to 2016 national champs

Geno Auriemma has stuck to the same philosophy for nearly 40 years as the head coach of the UConn women’s basketball team: “Put your best five players on the floor as often as possible.”

In 2024-25 though, determining his best five players will be as difficult as it has been in a long time for the legendary Huskies coach. Superstar guard Paige Bueckers is back for a fifth season of eligibility — and going through the offseason healthy for the first time since 2021. Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021, will return after an ACL tear ended her 2023-24 season after just two games. Auriemma signed the No. 2 recruiting class in the country headlined by No. 1 2024 recruit Sarah Strong, and he added former Princeton point guard Kaitlyn Chen as his first transfer signee since 2022.

“We work really hard to bring in kids that fit easily. Some years are better than others, and this year could be one of those (better) years,” Auriemma said with a grin. “When there’s competition for playing time, that’s when it’s really tested, what your chemistry is. As long as everybody gets a fair shake and everybody has an equal opportunity, whoever comes out on top gets more minutes than those who don’t and everybody accepts that and understands that.”

UConn has a nearly-full roster with 14 scholarship players this season, and Auriemma expects all of them to contribute significant minutes, at least during the regular season. Navigating a roster so large with so much talent comes with its own challenges, but it’s a problem Auriemma would much rather have than the one he has faced for the last several years.

In fact, Auriemma believes this could be his most talented top-to-bottom roster since Huskies legend Breanna Stewart led the team to a fourth consecutive NCAA championship as a senior in 2015-16. Stewart’s classmates, point guard Moriah Jefferson and forward Morgan Tuck, went No. 2 and No. 3 behind her in the 2016 WNBA Draft, and six members of that roster remain active WNBA players. It also featured freshmen Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier — the No. 1 and No. 6 recruits in the Class of 2015, respectively — who both went on to earn multiple first team All-America honors at UConn.

“Contrary to popular opinion, I do like having more than six players on my team,” Auriemma joked. “During the season if you can get 10 players that can really play and there’s not that big a gap between three and 10, I’ll take a team like that every day of the week. I just don’t remember the last time I was in that situation. Maybe when ‘Pheesa and Lou were freshmen. That was probably the last time that we got that many players, and they all played a lot and we were really good.”

The Huskies operated for most of last season with just six players averaging at least 15 minutes per game and all five starters playing more than 30 after injuries ravaged the roster during non-conference play. Five players, including starters Fudd and guard Caroline Ducharme, suffered season-ending injuries before the second week of January, and Auriemma was forced to start freshman guards KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade in 33 of 39 games.

Struggling to stay healthy wasn’t a new problem for UConn in 2023-24. Auriemma had seven players average at least 20 minutes per game in 2022-23, but Ducharme and Fudd both appeared in fewer than 25 games with Bueckers out for the season. Eight players saw at least 20 minutes a game in 2021-22, but that came amid even more injury instability: Bueckers and Fudd both missed significant time, making fewer than 20 starts, and four other key contributors sat out of at least three games.

Though all five of last year’s injured players are expected to be back at some point in 2024-25, Auriemma is still operating with caution as the team begins summer practices.

“We’re able to get some things done, just go up and down and start putting some thoughts together about what it might look like,” Auriemma said. “But I reminded them that last June we thought we would be playing a certain way, and then by the time Dec. 1 came around, it was a total 180. So for now we’re just doing some little things that we think can help them, but as far as actual team stuff we’re not doing that much.”

A deeper squad will almost certainly lead to a significant drop in minutes for Arnold and Shade, but Auriemma said he feels both are prepared to embrace a unique set of expectations entering their sophomore seasons.

“KK and Ash didn’t come here like if I don’t come 30 minutes I’m gonna transfer,” Auriemma said. “(They) had a great freshman year, and their role will be different this year. Does that mean it’s going to be less? No, it’s just going to be different … People forget that as you start to incorporate more people, people’s roles change, but that doesn’t mean their production has to change.”

