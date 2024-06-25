Why Gary Washburn picked Celtics’ Jayson Tatum over Jaylen Brown for 2024 NBA Finals MVP

By and large, fans of the Boston Celtics seemed as fine with star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown winning the 2024 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award over his costar on the wing, Jayson Tatum. But the vote was actually a close one, with Brown beating out Tatum by the thinnest of margins.

To talk it over, the hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, took a closer look at Washburn’s reasons for voting Tatum — and why he is fine with Brown getting the nod. They also touch on the Celtics’ impressive Game 5 that resulted in their season ending with Banner 18, and a sneak peek ahead to what’s next for the Celtics.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire