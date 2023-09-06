Why the future looks bright for Kansas State football's true freshmen

MANHATTAN — Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman suggested all week, last leading up to the season opener against Southeast Missouri State, that he would not hesitate to throw his younger players to the wolves.

Sure enough, by the time the Wildcats completed their 45-0 blowout of SEMO, 11 true freshmen — and another 11 who redshirted last year — had seen the field in some capacity.

"It was great to get so many guys into the game," Klieman said Tuesday. "We played a lot of players, and there's nothing better than getting the experience in game reps.

"A lot of things to learn, a lot of things to teach from."

By the time it was all said and done, the Wildcats had used 77 players in the game, but it was the true freshmen that Klieman and his staff were most interested in seeing for the first time under the lights. Because K-State rolled to a 35-0 halftime advantage, it afforded them an opportunity for extended playing time rather than just mop-up duty.

"We'll see what happens the next week to the next week," said Klieman, whose No. 15-ranked Wildcats will have a greater challenge at 11 a.m. Saturday, when they play host to Troy at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. "But you need those game reps if you can get them, because you don't know when you're going to have to have (the freshmen).

Kansas State true freshman safety Jack Fabris (36) and linebacker Beau Palmer (57) tackle Southeast Missouri State running back Darrell Smith (5) during their game Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

"You don't want that have-to-have-them be the first real experience playing, not just special team snaps, but offensive and defensive snaps."

Klieman has said that protecting his freshmen's redshirt status — they can appear in four games and still not forfeit a year of eligibility — is the least of his concerns at this point in the season. And who knows when there will be another opportunity to get them on the field with the game well in hand?

Some of the newcomers no doubt will end up redshirting, but a handful — quarterback Avery Johnson, wide receiver Jayce Brown, linebackers Austin Romain and Asa Newsom, and safety Jack Fabris — already are on the two-deep.

Newsom, listed as the No. 2 weak-side linebacker behind senior Austin Moore, was fourth on the team with four tackles against SEMO. Romaine is listed as Daniel Green's backup at middle linebacker.

Newsom, a 6-foot-3, 217-pounder from Waverly, Iowa, said transitioning to the college game is a work in progress.

"I'm trying to be a sponge and just learn," he said. "I've got a ton to learn and I'm just enjoying the process.

"I've got to fall in love with it and be OK with not being perfect but striving for perfect."

The most encouraging sign, according to Klieman, was that all the young linebackers were assignment sound.

"They're in the right spot," Klieman said. "And so that's a credit to coach (Steve) Standard of making sure those guys know what they're doing. Now they've got to cut it loose."

Chances are, given his current status, that Newsom will not redshirt. That's fine with him.

"That was my goal, obviously," he said of playing as a true freshman. "I was ready for whatever the Lord's plan was, whether it was to redshirt or to play.

"But my goal, what I was working toward the first day here was to play."

