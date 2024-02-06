Why FSU commit Amaree Williams introduced himself to Seminole fans on a $4.5 million yacht

PALM BEACH SHORES − With the signature of his name on a National Letter of Intent to Florida State University, Benjamin football player Amaree Williams' whirlwind of a recruitment journey finally came to an end on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4, 215 pound two-way star has officially been introduced to FSU as a Seminole, but Williams had already taken his introduction into his own hands in the days leading up to National Signing Day.

At Sailfish Marina Resort on Saturday, Williams made his commitment to Florida State official, choosing the Noles over Michigan, Penn State, USC, Alabama, Oregon, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Miami.

However, it wasn't your typical commitment ceremony, which was fitting for Williams, who isn't your typical kid.

If the venue itself wasn't enough − painted by scenic views of the Intracoastal Waterways, blue skies, and palm trees lining the dock that boarded no shortage of luxurious multi-million dollar boats − then came the grand entrance.

Known for his showboat-style on the field, it wouldn't be characteristic of Williams to casually walk up to the table. Matching the energy that captured the attention of Palm Beach County and the country, he arrived with friends and family on a yacht.

A 62' Viking convertible, fittingly named "Deadicated."

Benjamin four-star recruit Amaree Williams held his commitment ceremony at Sailfish Marina Resort. Florida State will be home for the two-way stud.

The Singer Island-based vessel, featuring "four luxurious staterooms with an island queen berth forward and three heads," is currently up for sale by HMY Yachts for $4.49 million.

"It was my mom's idea to be honest," Williams laughed. "She's the greatest woman in the world. I give it all to her."

"But, you know, she felt like it was a big day and she felt like we should go big or go home."

When his mom, Amanda, suggested the idea, Williams said he was "kind of flabbergasted."

"Oh my gosh, I feel like a frickin' dinosaur," Williams' father, Maurece "Moe" Williams, said.

Saturday, the 10-yaer NFL veteran found himself at a loss for words for what college recruiting has become since his days as an All-American prospect at Spencer High School in Georgia before he was vetted to join the University of Kentucky.

"I don't even know how to explain it. It was crazy − they've got them trying on the uniforms. I was like a little kid, I was like, 'Ah, this is cool,' " Moe said. "That's just the era we're in."

Speaking for himself and his wife, Moe explained that as parents, the two "always want to give him [Amaree] the best situation to be his best."

"Now it's the era of NIL and things like that, so whatever you can do to get that up," Moe said. "If there's boat people that like boats, ya know ... it's just honesty. That's just how it is."

Williams recently announced his partnership with Reach NIL, a Boca Raton-based NIL advisory group run by Boca High football alum Kevin Anderson, an XFL Quarterback with the Arlington Renegades.

"He's the man. Always intertwined with coach [Eric] Kresser and I. He stays on top of me. With reach in a week, the sky's the limit," Williams said of Anderson, who's been by his side through the stresses that have come with switching from the 2025 recruiting class to the 2024 class.

Williams surprised when he reclassified in December, just weeks after Benjamin football's season came to an end in region semifinals. He posted 424 yards receiving on 16 receptions and seven touchdowns on offense and 34 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception on defense to see the Buccaneers go 8-3.

"You've got the whole senior year as a parent of things I was looking forward to, but talking to Coach Kresser about his development and things like that, it just seemed like basically when you go to No. 1 in the nation, things only go down from there. At that point, it's like what are you sticking around for? It's not like you're sticking around to approve, so I think, ultimately, it was a decision that was his own and what he wanted to do," Moe said.

Benjamin football's Amaree Williams (3) catches a touchdown pass against Ed White (Jacksonville) on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Williams clinched the coveted spot of No. 1 among all ATHs in the nation for the 2025 recruiting class back in November.

"I don't know if it's public record, but I think what he's getting in return is gonna make it okay," Moe chuckled. If you looked hard enough, you could see the dollar sign twinkle in his eye.

When asked of what he thought about missing senior nights and proms, Williams expressed more relief to return to a normal load of coursework after months of crunching for the credits needed to graduate early.

Now, Williams is excited for his first semester in Tallahassee, where he plans to be a business major, eager to bring in the bucks and bank them wisely.

"I definitely want to learn how to manage my money and what not," Williams said.

"I think I'll be alright."

