Why Frozen's 'Let It Go' lyrics were changed for new Disney ride

Why Frozen's 'Let It Go' lyrics were changed for new Disney ride

Frozen's iconic song 'Let It Go' has seen one of its lines changed for a crucial reason.

While the movies haven't been touched, the Oscar-winning ballad was slightly tweaked to craft a more welcoming experience for all the guests of Hong Kong Disneyland's new Frozen Ever After boat ride.

An audio-animatronic recreation of Elsa (Idina Menzel) in her Ice Palace now sings "It's time to share what I can do" instead of "It's time to see what I can do," as it was featured in the original song.

Disney

Related: Frozen 2 is missing one thing that made Frozen such a hit

While it may seem that changing just one word doesn't make much of a difference, Frozen director and writer Jennifer Lee revealed the new version is aimed to involve guests and make the ride "more accessible".



"I feel like it's about making you feel like you're part of the story now," she told Entertainment Weekly.

"That's the point of all the lyric changes in this. Kristoff [also sings] 'For the First Time in Forever' [in the ride], and it's like, they're a family, too," Lee added.

Disney

Related: Frozen 3 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

"We never want anything with Frozen to be like, don't touch it, because it's not what Disney is about.

"People want to take those characters into their lives, and everyone has their own relationship with those characters. You want to push it, celebrate it, and make it more and more accessible."

Lee also explained she consulted songwriters Robert and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, with the subtle lyrical change occurring at the same time the team got Frozen ready for Broadway in 2018.

"You're just being so experimental with the music and lyrics," she said, "and Rob and Kristen just want to tell the story."

Frozen and Frozen 2 are streaming on Disney+, and a third movie has been announced. Tickets for the West End musical are available here.



You Might Also Like