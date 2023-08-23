Why the French take every August off work – and what it means for visitors

The tranquil Canal St-Martin is a serene spot for a romantic stroll or cycle - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Our upcoming weekend in Paris was looking to be less and less of a success each time I heard that sarcastic chuckle. All I was trying to do was make a dinner reservation, but the moment I mentioned the date, I would either get a weary laugh (“only les Rosbifs would want to eat out in such a month”) or an irate “Non, Madame! Vacances!”

When my brother and I decided to swap apartments for four days over the summer, my mistake was agreeing to mid-August. He lives with his girlfriend by Canal Saint Martin, while my husband and I have a few weeks left in a tiny Fitzrovia flat before we move to Crystal Palace to await the arrival of our first baby. Cheap Eurostar tickets and free central accommodation for all four of us – what could possibly go wrong?

In late July, I sent my brother a list of suggestions for London: galleries, new restaurants, pubs, and a couple of plays. A day later, he replied – slightly shamefaced – saying, “I can’t really think of anything. There aren’t any exhibitions on in August, and the restaurants are mostly shut.”

Writer Melissa Twigg swapped a buzzy London for the sleepier streets of Paris this summer - Melissa Twigg

Being a know-it-all older sister, I assumed he was wrong until I started calling them up myself. “Non”, “non”, “non”, and “non”. What I didn’t realise was that those were the helpful ones.

On our first day in the French capital, which felt about 10C hotter than London had been all summer, we decided to have lunch at Bistrot Paul Bert in the 11th. I had phoned numerous times without getting through, but as there was no suggestion on the website that they might be closed, I assumed this was because the waiters were run off their feet from all the hungry diners with nowhere else to go.

Of course, I was wrong. After a sweaty 30-minute walk we arrived at the dot of 1pm, excited for crisp green salads and rich pepper steaks, to find a sign that would become all too familiar: “Fermeture Annuelle, Congés d’été”. The restaurant across the road was closed too, as was the one around the corner. Oh, and the one across the boulevard. There was an open crêperie on a pretty square shaded by trees that we eventually ate in, but I’m not sure it was worth basing our entire day around.

As locals flee Paris for the holidays, many restaurants close their doors over the summer months - Alamy Stock Photo

Thankfully that evening I had managed to bag the golden ticket: a reservation for what looked like a genuinely fashionable and relatively new opening called Lolo Bistrot near Notre Dame de Lorette. Naturally, they were closing for “vacances” the very next day but we squeezed in just in time – and in my triumph I forgot to check the menu.

As we sat down and scanned the six options – four starters and two main courses – I realised that at five months pregnant I couldn’t eat a single thing. Raw food featured heavily, as did blue cheese and liver. Hesitantly, I asked the owner what he suggested, and he looked at the menu and concluded there was only one thing I could have: tripe and beans.

My husband, who had already decided on a delicious-looking steak tartare followed by marlin in a rich white wine sauce, stared at me pityingly and asked if I wanted to go somewhere else. But as we looked out the window at the shuttered, all-but-empty streets, I realised I couldn’t face trawling for somewhere to eat again. Tripe it was.

The Louvre remains perennially popular all year round so expect long queues during the summer - Alamy Stock Photo

The next day I realised we had been doing it all wrong – instead of avoiding the intensely touristy parts of Paris like we usually do, we needed to head straight for them. And yes, the Marais, Ile Saint Louis and Saint Germain had far more life than anywhere else, it was just exclusively of the English- (or Japanese- or Spanish-) speaking variety.

Similarly, because there are barely any exhibitions on (what would be the point when there are only les etrangers to appreciate them?), we went to the main collections with all the other visitors, and while I couldn’t face the two-hour queues at the Louvre and the d’Orsay, we spent a lovely afternoon wandering around the perennially under-visited Petit Palais. And by going to the Rodin Museum an hour before closing time, we had the exceptionally beautiful gardens almost to ourselves.

The hotels were also a saviour. We had an absolutely delightful drink and snacks in the beautiful courtyard of Le Bristol, which must be one of the loveliest places to sit in Paris, while the newly opened French-Californian restaurant Golden Poppy in the La Fantaisie hotel in the 9th was undoubtedly the best food we ate on our entire trip.

The courtyard of Le Bristol is one of the loveliest places to enjoy a drink in Paris - Le Bristol Hotel Paris

But as my brother and I kept each other up to date on our progress, I quickly realised how much busier they were than us: exhibitions, plays, bars and new restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner. If Paris was half asleep, then a finally-sunny London was absolutely wired.

“I have been living in Paris for more than six years now, but as a Londoner I always find the way the city pauses in August slightly unnerving,” agrees writer Hannah Meltzer, who thinks that a similar exodus could never happen across the Channel.

“For me, London is a city that is about activity, both social and economic, and I just don’t think it would make sense to put the buzz of it all on pause for a few weeks. We Londoners wouldn’t know what to do with ourselves.”

Parisians, however, wouldn’t have it any other way. “There’s nothing better than going on holiday when your own city is shut down,” says local restaurant critic Christina Meyer. “You’re never missing out on anything because nothing is going on, so you can properly relax and stop checking your emails. You know how in Covid you could watch a film on a Friday night without worrying you were being boring? It’s like that, but for a whole month.”

Writer Melissa Twig enjoyed fewer crowds at the usually-packed tourist hotspots in Paris - Melissa Twig

The irony is that I have experienced this myself. I lived in Paris for four years in my twenties, but when my husband asked how I had forgotten how fully the city shuts down, I realised that I’d never actually been there in August. At one paid summer internship in a publishing house, my boss had insisted I take three weeks off as nobody would be there to look after me, while at an art gallery I worked at another year there were so few visitors that we all went to stay with someone’s grandmother in Corsica instead.

How do they manage it? Most people in Paris still have upwards of 45 days of annual leave and a lot of companies encourage employees to take a good chunk of that in August. As for how they afford it, studies show that while the French are more productive than we are, they aren’t much richer, they just choose to spend the surplus on more holidays and earlier retirement.

Which means that as well as getting an entire month off, Parisians also have the bonus of an invigorating first-week-of-university feel in the city each September – one that we can’t emulate in London as we’ve been trudging to work for most of the summer.

“September in Paris, when everyone comes back well rested after their breaks, is wonderful,” says Meltzer. “The baker beams at you with reinvigorated energy, parents swap holiday details at the school gates, Parisians gather on café-terraces and catch up with friends and colleagues. It shows you the point of August.” If only I’d timed my flat swap for three weeks later…

