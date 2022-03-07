Why Fred Warner thought 49ers' Trey Lance development plan was success

Why Warner thought 49ers' development plan for Lance was success originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ever since the 49ers traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance, everything has been tailored toward the young quarterback's development.

Lance spent his rookie season backing up Jimmy Garoppolo and running the 49ers' scout team offense. After only starting 17 games in college and playing in only one game in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 49ers wanted Lance to sit, listen and learn how to be an NFL QB before taking over Kyle Shanahan's complex offense.

Star linebacker Fred Warner believes the plan to develop Lance was a success.

"I'm really happy with what they did in terms of his plan; let him sit behind Jimmy, learn the offense, learn the system, learn how to be a pro," Warner told Richard Sherman on "The Richard Sherman Podcast" (h/t 49ersWebzone). "He didn't play college football for a year, played at North Dakota State. I think he has a handful of games that he's even played at the college level."

For Warner, Lance's maturity was impressive for a 21-year-old. It was clear that Lance wanted to learn from everyone, from Shanahan to Garoppolo to members of the 49ers' defense, and Warner believes facing Lance in practice helped sharpen him as a linebacker.

"He's as mature as they come," Warner said. "That's why he reminds me a lot of myself. I feel like I came in, and that's what everybody was telling me. 'Oh yeah, you're mature for your age.' And I feel like that's exactly how he is. He's got the right mindset. He didn't come in with this cocky arrogance, like, 'I'm [the No. 3 overall] pick. I'm this. I'm that.' He knew exactly where he stood.



"He came in, he was hungry to learn, had a thirst for learning, and asked Jimmy all the questions, asked the coaching staff all the questions. [He] even [asked] defensive players, even myself, how to be a pro, and how to compete, and all this kind of stuff.



"I think as his confidence continued to grow throughout the year, you started to see those 'Wow' moments that we all talk about in the practices. In the couple of games that he did play, I feel like he did some great things in those games as well. I can only say from what I watched from the sidelines during the game, but going against that kid every single day in practice for sure made me a better player. I think all the DBs, everybody else on the defensive side would say the same thing."

After helping lead the 49ers back to the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers likely will move on from Garoppolo this offseason and turn the keys over to Lance.

The 49ers have a loaded roster that is primed to win now. Lance has all the tools to succeed in the NFL, but there undoubtedly will be growing pains next season during his first full year as a starter.

General manager John Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that the 49ers have budgeted for a scenario to bring Garoppolo back to compete with Lance. But the important thing the 49ers continue to know is that Lance has done nothing to make them question their decision to tab him as their signal-caller of the future.

"He is who we thought he was and probably even stronger," Lynch told Bay Area reporters during his end-of-season press conference. "You have to have a lot to you. You have to have a lot of substance to play quarterback in this league. Both physically and from just a who you are standpoint. I think Trey checks both those boxes. What you know are the things that Kyle and his staff have identified as things for Trey to work with.

"This guy’s focus, his work ethic, he’ll have a plan, and it will be a comprehensive one. When you have the talent and that ability, and what he showed me in the moments, and there were few, when he had the opportunity to go play, I saw that competitive greatness that you look for in people that are going to lead your organization. However brief it was, I saw it. It gives me a lot of belief that it’s there, and he is exactly who we thought he was when we picked him, and we’re really excited about that."

