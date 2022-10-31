Why Fred Warner ‘happy’ Christian McCaffrey is his 49ers teammate

Why Warner ‘happy’ CMC is his teammate after legendary game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Add 49ers linebacker Fred Warner to the list of people excited that Christian McCaffrey now plays in the Bay Area.

Talking with reporters after the 49ers' 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Warner very succinctly explained what it meant to have McCaffrey on the team.

"Man, I'm happy he's on our side," Warner said (h/t the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch).

It is easy to see why Warner had that reaction.

In just his second game as a 49er, McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history -- and the first since 2005 -- to have a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game.

What's more, the 26-year-old running back became the first player in 49ers history to log a touchdown triple crown. McCaffrey is also the first player in NFL history to have 90+ rushing yards, 50+ receiving yards and 30+ passing yards in the same game, further cementing his legendary performance.

At the time, fans and pundits were split on the 49ers trading for McCaffrey because they gave up a bevy of draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for the star running back.

With a pivotal game against an NFC West rival in the books thanks to his all-around performance, McCaffrey is showing fans and teammates alike what a game-changer he can be.

