Why Fred Warner feels optimistic, not 'pissed off' about 49ers' 4-4 start

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are not pleased to be situated at the .500 mark after eight games.

But linebacker Fred Warner spoke Wednesday with optimism about the lessons learned and the team’s ability to produce a more-consistent brand of football in the second half of the season.

“I think we’re made of the right stuff,” Warner said. “I think if you told us we’d be 4-4 at the midway point, we’d be pretty pissed off about it, right?

“But we learned a lot and we’ve taken the losses that we’ve had, and we’ve learned from them.”

The 49ers currently are in the seventh and final playoff slot in the NFC.

The signs point to a better second half of the season, as the 49ers expect to be getting a lot of key players back for the stretch drive.

Also, the 49ers play six games at Levi’s Stadium with only two true road games. The 49ers have a neutral-site game in Mexico City in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“We’re getting guys back, getting guys healthy and our focus is on continuing to get better with the group we came in with, that’s the only thing we’re worried about,” Warner said.

The second half of the season kicks off Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Warner said nobody is looking ahead to anything other than the upcoming game.

“We’re worried about the L.A. Chargers,” he said.

