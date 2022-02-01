Why Frank Reich thinks Bears will believe in Matt Eberflus' HITS

Why Frank Reich believes in Eberflus' HITS philosophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the biggest takeaways from Matt Eberflus’ and Ryan Poles’ introductory press conference was Eberflus’ explanation of his “HITS” philosophy. It stands for “hustle,” “intensity一 both physical and mental,” “taking care of the ball, and taking the ball away,” and “smart, situational football.” It’s something Flus put in place as the Colts defensive coordinator, and it’s something he’s bringing with him to the Bears. And while it sounds like the typical coach speak one may hear in an introductory press conference, Colts head coach Frank Reich clarified that it’s much more than that.

“Let me just tell you, man, he eats, sleeps, drinks, bleeds that, in every aspect,” Reich said. “So those are the standards. Those are the standards. And everything is going to be measured up against those things and it’s going to be very clear to the players, it’s going to be very clear to the players what this HITS principle is all about.”

Part of understanding what HITS is all about is the accountability that comes with it. In film review, players can earn demerits called “loafs” for things like not running full speed, getting passed by a teammate on the way to the ball, or not finishing plays physically through the whistle. Eberflus was frank and told NBC Sports Chicago, that his system isn’t for everybody. But from Reich’s perspective, most players buy in because the results speak for themselves when Flus turns on the tape.

“I’ll give you this picture: I walk out onto the field on game day and invariable over four years almost every week I’m going to be talking to somebody from the other staff and somebody is going to comment to me how hard our defense plays, how hard our team plays, but really how hard our defense plays and how they run to the ball,” Reich said. “A lot of people talk about how they run to the ball and how we take the ball away. I think that says it more than anything. Just watch the tape, look at the results.”

As Eberflus starts installing his program in Chicago, there will almost certainly be bumps in the road. There will be mistakes. But Reich preached patience for everyone, because he has the utmost confidence that Eberflus has the make up to ultimately lead the Bears to success.

“Matt's a man who is high conviction, clear vision of what he wants, very process oriented, knows the standards that it's going to take to get there and just knows what it takes.”

