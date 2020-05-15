Why four-star tight end, Oregon prospect Maliki Matavao should choose the Ducks

The flock is hot for 2021 and another big time prospect that the Oregon Ducks have their eyes on will be making his decision in a matter of just a few weeks.

I am announcing my commitment on May 27th...‼️ — Moliki Matavao (@MatavaoMoliki) May 15, 2020

Moliki Matavao is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound consensus four-star (247sports) tight end from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada.

Matavao named his top-6 schools on April 26, 2020:

Penn State, Washington, Tennessee, Oregon, UCLA and Georgia.

According to 247sports' Blair Angulo, Matavao is likely to sign with Washington or Penn State, but no decision is ever final with Oregon football head coach Mario Cristobal on the prowl.

WHAT THIS WOULD MEAN FOR OREGON:

Here is what the Oregon tight end room could look like in 2021 should Matavao choose the Ducks:

- Spencer Webb - 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end. Hauled in 18 catches for 209 yards over 12 games played as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

- Patrick Herbert - 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end. Four-star tight end from Eugene, Oregon. Utilized redshirt last season.

- Tyler Nanney - 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end from Pleasanton, Calif. Utilized redshirt season last season.

- Moliki Matavao?

Landing a commitment from Matavao would be huge for Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks. Oregon utilizes their tight end group both in blocking protections as well as downfield. Just look at the connection former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and tight end Jacob Breeland had last season, Before Breeland suffered a season-ending injury six games into his senior year, he had 26 receptions for 405 yards and six touchdowns, which led all Pac-12 tight ends last season despite playing six games.

We will find out his decision in 12 days.

