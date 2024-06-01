Why is four-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews taking an OV to Rutgers football?

This weekend, Rutgers football is hosting Jaelyne Matthews, one of the top players in New Jersey and a four-star offensive tackle. It is the culmination of a recruiting process that began almost three years ago between Matthews and the Big Ten program.

The first offer for Matthews, part of the class of 2025, came from Rutgers following his freshman season at Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). Since then, Matthews has developed into one of the most sought-after players in the nation.

In their rankings, Matthews is the No. 93 player in the nation according to ESPN. In the On3 Industry Rankings, he is a top-25 offensive tackle in the nation. He was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American Game this upcoming January.

The visit to Rutgers this weekend, Matthews said, is to further his relationship with the staff.

“To see if I really am their number one recruit and prospect,” Matthews told Rutgers Wire. “Because being wanted by your home town team is a big deal and a lot of people think Jaelyne’s not going to go to Rutgers but they for sure have a fair shot.”

(Credit to Matthews for utilizing the under-appreciated third person reference in the quote).

Part of the coaching staff for Rutgers, and a potentially big part of the equation for Matthews, is offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

In his second year at Rutgers, Flaherty’s track record is impressive. With over two decades of NFL experience as an offensive line coach, Flaherty has one of the strongest resumes in Power Five football of any position coach.

In his first year back at Rutgers, Flaherty turned around a bottom-three offensive line into a strong unit. Former walk-on Hollin Pierce, after one season under Flaherty, is now considered a top-100 player in college football.

Matthews said his relationship with Flaherty is “great” as are things with the rest of head coach Greg Schiano’s staff.

“He calls me every other day. He called me (on Thursday) and asked me to send him prom pictures,” Matthews said. “Him along with coach Susan (special assistant to the head coach Joe Susan) and coach Schiano really make me feel like part of the family.”

Matthews does not have a commitment date locked in but said he will be picking at some point this summer from a final five of Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Rutgers and Tennessee.

