Why former Roland-Story quarterback Hesston Johnson made the move to running back in 2023

Hesston Johnson had no issues when Roland-Story football coach Matt Finn came to him about changing offensive positions coming into his senior season.

Johnson was Roland-Story's quarterback last season. He threw for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 178 and six scores in helping the Norsemen go 4-5, matching their best record since a 7-3 showing in 2016.

But Finn felt he was more valuable pounding the ball in between tackles and making plays out in the open field, so he decided to move him to running back.

“He’s handled it like a champ,” said Finn. “He understood what we needed and said he’d be happy and willing to do it.”

Senior Hesston Johnson is moving from quarterback to running back for the Roland-Story football team in 2023. Johnson said he's aiming for over 1,000 yards and, more importantly, a Class 2A District 8 championship.

Johnson placed fourth at 170 pounds during the 2022 state wrestling tournament. With his wrestling background, Johnson prefers making contact every time he has the football.

“It’s very physical and I like that,” said Johnson. “I don’t mind being hit. I like being able to get the ball and doing a little bit more with it.”

Finn admitted it was a risky move. But it is one he feels is going to help the Norsemen in their quest for a winning season.

“We felt like there were times we had him a little too contained for what his athletic ability can give us,” Finn said. “He’s going to be our primary, every down back. We figured it in ways of Hesston getting touches. Some people might think I’m crazy – a lot of people want their best athlete at quarterback, but he’s a tough running back.”

Junior Sam Knoll will take over at quarterback.

More: How will Lane Kenny handle starting at quarterback and leading the Ames football defense in 2023?

Johnson's move takes a load off another explosive Roland-Story playmaker. Senior Jonovan Wilkinson was the top rusher for the Norsemen last season with 770 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

“It’s pretty big having him back there,” said Wilkinson. “Having him there is a pretty big relief. I won’t have to take as many of the hits.”

On defense Johnson will be an outside linebacker. He had 43.5 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 2022.

His skills as a wrestler have helped him on the defensive side of the ball.

“Mentality-wise, it’s kind of the same,” Johnson said. “Go out there and beat the other dude up. Wrestling shots are just like tackling and it’s kind of a one-on-one out there and you can win that a lot of the time.”

Hesston Johnson has the strength and athleticism to carry a big load at running back for Roland-Story in 2023.

Senior captain Boaz Clark will be right behind Johnson as a strong-side cornerback. He is looking forward to teaming up with him to make big plays on defense.

“He’s great to have on the field,” said Clark. “He’s someone you can trust to make a play at any time. He’s right behind me most of the time, so sometimes he’ll get there first and sometimes I’ll get there first.”

Finn said Johnson has yet to reach his potential on the gridiron.

“We’ll see how far he can go,” Finn said. “His competitive edge and toughness are untapped.”

Johnson is focusing on doing everything he can to make his team better. But he said he would not mind hitting at least one individual milestone before the season is over.

“One of my goals this year is to be a supportive teammate,” Johnson said. “Then I’d like to win a district championship. I think we’ve got the guys to do that. Rushing-wise, I want 1,000 (yards) at least.”

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Roland-Story's Hesston Johnson ready to take a crack at running back