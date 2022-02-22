Why former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky could get starting job

Why some think Trubisky could get starting job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Are you ready for more Mitchell Trubisky? As NFL teams gear up for free agency, the position that’s evaluated first is always quarterback. With many teams possibly open for change — and a lackluster draft class — several backups could get the opportunity to compete for starting jobs. According to Jeremy Fowler, that could include the former Bears No. 2 overall pick.

“Teams are open to the notion that Trubisky's story as a productive NFL quarterback一 he is 29-21 as a starter一 is not complete,” wrote Fowler on Tuesday. “A few NFL execs told me his traits and pedigree should result in a real opportunity. The Commanders, Panthers and Giants (reuniting him with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as competition for Daniel Jones) are among spots that could work.”

According to Fowler, Trubisky initially wanted to join a team that would give him a real chance to play in 2021. But after speaking with Daboll on the phone, he was convinced to head to Buffalo to take a step back, refine his game, then hit the market as a better quarterback in 2022.

"Going to Buffalo really opened my eyes," said Trubisky via Fowler."After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things. [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what's possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking."

It’s both an indictment of Matt Nagy’s offense, and a defense for why his play dropped off so drastically from 2018 to the rest of his Bears career. An unnamed AFC executive agreed with Trubisky’s assessment, too.

"He'll have to go out there and earn it, but there's certainly enough there where the right offense can accommodate him,” the exec told Fowler. “The offense in Chicago was pretty rigid and on-script, and I'm not sure it suited him."

Now Trubisky’s Bills teammates are the ones who are convinced that he’s got what it takes to start again.

"The dude is an athlete. I don't think people really understand that. You give him leeway in an offense to have that mindset of, 'See it, do it, we trust you.' He's going to kill it."

