Why should a football coach consider Mississippi State? Emotional Will Rogers explains

STARKVILLE — As Will Rogers battled through tears following Thursday’s 17-7 loss against Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, the Mississippi State quarterback recalled a conversation he had with a former player during his sophomore season.

Rogers was told that not everybody can play at Mississippi State. Initially, Rogers didn’t understand what that meant. But it became clear over time, and he believes it to be the truth after the senior walked off the field at Davis Wade Stadium for potentially the last time in his career.

“The way college football is going, some people talk about it – how tough they are and how they want to be this, want to be that,” Rogers said. “Here at Mississippi State, we really live that out. We’re not the four and five stars of the world but go ask anybody who’s the most physical team they’ve played against. I guarantee we’re probably top three. Tough, gritty, hard-nosed program.

“If you want to work, this is a great place for you. If you don’t want to work and you’d rather be flashy on social media and things like that, this probably isn’t the place for you.”

For a coach considering filling Mississippi State’s opening − which became available when Zach Arnett was fired on Nov. 13 − comments such as those are why coming to Starkville should be enticing. Rogers may not play again for the Bulldogs, but he’s the reason Mississippi State should be an intriguing landing spot.

MSU plays in perhaps the best conference in football. It doesn’t recruit at an elite level – highlighted by the upcoming class ranking last among 16 SEC teams. But Mississippi State succeeds by developing players such as Rogers who provide consistency on the field but also bring an edge into the locker room.

Rogers could have transferred after Mike Leach’s death in December. Offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay was bringing in a new system, and Rogers would have been a lucrative option for coaches in and out of the SEC.

Instead, Rogers stayed. He learned a new offense, battled through injury and still remained the leader of a team scrapping for wins. From losing a coach to seeing one get fired, Mississippi State could’ve folded. It didn’t because of players like Rogers.

“Would’ve been so easy for us to quit after everything we’ve been through on and off the field,” Rogers said. “People can say a lot of things about us, but we’re not quitter.”

Mississippi State isn't an easy place to win, and the task will be tougher with crucial veterans heading out.

But it’s often said leadership is passed down. If that’s the case, those still in Starkville when a new face arrives should be worthy of building a foundation upon. That’s a testament to the legacy players such as Rogers leave behind.

“You’re inheriting a group of fighters,” interim coach Greg Knox said postgame. “Guys that will fight to the end. That’s Mississippi State football.”

