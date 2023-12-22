Why Florida State's departure from the ACC appears to be inevitable | D'Angelo

When Ohio State or Michigan, UCLA or USC, Oregon or Washington, or any combination of those upper-tier college football programs are on Florida State's schedule in 2025, thank the College Football Playoff committee.

Yes, that same committee that for the first time in the history of the four-team playoff ignored an undefeated Power Five conference champion to make sure a team from the anointed SEC would not be left out of the playoff. That then spared ESPN the horror of propping up four conferences for a month and none named the SEC.

The committee that showed its true feelings about the ACC by going against every talking point we have heard for a decade. The ACC, in the committee's eyes, is that homeowner who answers the front door only to find a burning bag. When stomped on it to put out the flame, it realizes ... well, you know how that ends.

Or perhaps the committee sees the ACC as what's inside that bag.

Because when FSU expedites its departure from the ACC - and that departure now appears inevitable - no matter what the board of trustees says, that breaking point came Dec. 3. That's the day the committee used an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis as its convenient excuse to leave the Seminoles out of the playoffs and the university realized it's time to ramp up the fight to exit the ACC.

No matter the cost.

Peter Collins, the chair of the FSU Board of Trustees, did not sugarcoat his opinion about the future of the ACC in Friday's hastily called meeting. The university now will begin the fight to break away from the conference and seek a much more profitable and stable home.

"I believe this board has been left no choice than to challenge the legitimacy of the ACC grant of rights and its severe withdrawal penalties," Collins said. "None of us like being in the position. However, I believe we have exhausted all possible remedies within the conference and we must do what we believe is best for Florida State, not only in the short term but in the long term."

Collins said the university has reached a "crossroad" in its relationship with the ACC and its "deteriorating" media rights contract.

And when he says the board's actions "are less about the events of the last two weeks and far more about the actions of the ACC leadership over the past 10 years and what confronts FSU in the ACC over the next 13 years," he's only being partly truthful.

Because that playoff snub set the wheels back in motion and they are spinning faster than ever.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell lifts the trophy after the team's win over Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

The growing revenue gap between the Super Two (SEC and Big Ten) and ACC was the motivation that had FSU exploring a way to wriggle out of the onerous grant of rights. The fee to leave the ACC is $130 million plus a grant of rights penalty that would equal more than $570 million over the duration of the contract, according to the board. That number will be challenged.

The CFP committee just returned those talks to the front burner.

Choosing two one-loss champions - SEC member Alabama and future SEC member Texas - over 13-0 FSU has given university leaders more motivation. And those leaders are counting on that snub also galvanizing the deep-pocketed boosters.

While the SEC makes the most geographic sense, this appears more like a move to the Big Ten. After expanding to Southern California and the Northwest, the Big Ten would love to have a presence in the Southeast, the only corner of the country it has not penetrated after realignment.

But that is only if SEC is willing to allow the Big Ten to come into Florida. Then, FSU could have its choice.

Research by Brett McMurphy of Action Network shows FSU was the seventh most viewed team during the 2023 season, with just two Big Ten teams (Ohio State and Michigan) ahead of the Seminoles. Having a team in Florida would be a win for the Big Ten.

The ACC signed a 20-year grant of rights deal with ESPN in 2016 without foreseeing the potential of such deals exploding during that time. Now, the SEC and Big Ten soon will have media rights deals that pay each school at least $30 million more annually in revenue distribution than the ACC schools will earn.

That's $360 million over 12 years, or the going rate of a LIV Golf contract.

The ACC reacted to the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma, the Big Ten bringing in Oregon and Washington and even the Big 12 expanding by welcoming Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, by hosting an open house.

Stanford, Cal and SMU were the best they could find. FSU was one of three ACC schools to vote against the move.

Those three teams "add no additional pro-rata media value to the conference. In fact, these additions will more than likely reduce the per team payouts from the conference after the next contract is executed," Collins said.

How else has ACC leadership failed its membership? Remember the laughable Conference Alliance in which ACC commissioner Jim Phillips played a big part in forming. The only thing that alliance accomplished during its short life was delaying the start of the expanded playoffs.

Otherwise, FSU would have been preparing right now to host a first round playoff game this month, likely against Liberty, instead of watching half its team opt out of the Orange Bowl against Georgia.

Although disappointed it would not have drawn a bye, at least FSU would have been in the postseason and this talk to leave the ACC now would not have been so urgent or passionate.

When FSU departs, the floodgates will open. Clemson and North Carolina, the other most desirable programs along with FSU, will find a suitable home. And the next tier, including Miami, will move quicker than the time needed to take a knee to try to find a landing spot.

Then the ACC will become the Pac-12.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Why FSU football leaving the ACC could succeed