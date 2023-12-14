Why Florida State football should snub SEC, Big Ten, stay with ACC | Toppmeyer

The 2023 Florida State Seminoles experienced a College Football Playoff problem, not an ACC problem.

If you believe what you read on the internet – I’m not advising that – FSU’s playoff snub could be the straw that breaks Renegade’s back and spurs the Seminoles to figure out an escape from their sticky ACC media rights deal before joining the Big Ten or SEC.

I’m puzzled as to why this snub should incentivize FSU to do that.

Oh, sure, if the Seminoles were a 13-0 SEC team, they’d never have been left out of this playoff. That would be relevant if the four-team playoff was continuing beyond this season.

It’s not. The playoff will be replaced next season with a 12-team format that guarantees automatic bids for the five-best conference champions.

That expanded format not only would include the Seminoles as the ACC’s representative, but FSU would get a first-round bye.

How would FSU receive a bye? Byes in the 12-team playoff will be earmarked for conference champions. Next season, Washington and Michigan both will be Big Ten members, so only one could receive a bye. Additionally, Texas and Alabama will be SEC peers in 2024, meaning only one bye among those two.

That creates a bye for FSU, plus one other team.

Problem solved. No realignment necessary.

Of course, SEC and Big Ten commissioners might wish to further reduce the number of automatic bids for conference champions or alter the rules about first-round buys.

Here’s an idea: The other conference commissioners shouldn’t give in.

Eighteen months ago, SEC boss Greg Sankey threatened to stage his own playoff if he didn’t get his way, but I don’t think the SEC wants to do that. The SEC loves pronouncing its superiority. The chest-thumping would lose some oomph if the conference restricts itself to an SEC-only playoff.

FSU joining the Big Ten or SEC as a response to this snub in the final year of the four-team playoff would be akin to selling your car because a hooligan keyed it, and then parking your new car in a dangerous neighborhood.

The SEC or Big Ten does not provide an easier path to the playoff. Sure, those conferences can expect to receive three, four, maybe even five playoff spots in a given year, thanks to an auto bid plus at-large selections. Programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon will gobble up many of those spots earmarked for the SEC and Big Ten. The remaining teams in those conferences will fight for scraps.

If FSU desires to be a medium-sized fish in one of the NCAA’s two richest and most powerful conferences, then, absolutely, duck out of the ACC and join the Big Ten or SEC. Culturally and geographically, FSU would fit in the SEC like a bowl of shrimp and grits or a black dress and cowboy boots.

Careful, though: Mo’ money, mo’ losses.

If FSU desires to be a perennial playoff qualifier, under the 12-team playoff structure, better to remain in the ACC.

Either FSU or Clemson has won the ACC in 12 of the past 13 years. So, the Seminoles’ path to a 12-team playoff as the ACC’s representative would seem to boil down to: Beat Clemson.

And Clemson isn’t looking so formidable these days.

Alternatively, the Seminoles could buy a fancy new ride and park it the SEC or Big Ten, where tough guys camp out and cause havoc.

Emails of the week

Mike writes: If Alabama wins the national championship, I am expecting Nick Saban to announce his retirement shortly after the game is over. What better way to go out than with a championship in a year in which no one was expecting the Tide to do this well, a year in which Saban has done one of his best jobs ever?

My response: I think Saban has five years left in him. I’ve been saying that for the past three years, and my number never decreases. When he wins his 10th national championship in 2033, I’ll say he’s got another five years in him.

Gary writes: Give it up about FSU, please. They're not one of the 4 best, and deep down you know it. Also, you and ESPN and Robert Griffin III and others campaigned for Jayden Daniels. How can a guy with 3 losses win the Heisman?

My response: Why can’t a guy from a three-loss team win the Heisman? It’s an individual award. Imagine if Tim Tebow hadn’t won the Heisman in 2007, when he played sensationally well despite being on a 9-4 Florida team. What a sham that would have been. If the Heisman is just supposed to go to the best player off the best team, then award it in January to the national championship game MVP.

Three and out

1. My Heisman ballot: 1. Jayden Daniels (LSU), 2. Bo Nix (Oregon), 3. Cody Schrader (Missouri). Voters got this one right. It’s an individual award, and Daniels was the nation’s best player.

2. SEC teams have been pretty quiet in their quarterback portal plunders, aside from Kentucky nabbing Georgia’s talented backup, Brock Vandagriff. I thought Coastal Carolina’s veteran star Grayson McCall might fit for South Carolina or Auburn, but he chose North Carolina State. I count at least six SEC schools that need a transfer quarterback. Two free agent quarterbacks to monitor: Will Howard (Kansas State) and AJ Swann (Vanderbilt).

3. Bloomberg reports that Elon Musk plans to open a university in Austin, Texas. If Musk U. needs a football coach, Jimbo Fisher is available. I predict a 7-5 season for the Musk Xketeers in 2025.

