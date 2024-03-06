Why should Florida Gators improve in Napier’s Year 3? These stats.

GAINESVILLE — The Florida Gators’ season-ending loss to Florida State was still raw when coach Billy Napier was asked for signs his program was headed the right way after his second straight losing season.

He pointed, in part, to a young roster in the process of growing up.

“Look at the teams across the country that are having success. They have veteran football teams, right?” Napier said. “… We need to do that.”

As Napier prepares to start his third spring at UF on Thursday, his Gators are getting closer to that goal. That’s enough to ratchet up the pressure on Napier this fall.

Florida returns 68% of its production from last year, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. That’s 32nd nationally and fourth in the SEC. The only two opponents that rank higher in that metric are Texas (25th) and Texas A&M (18th) — and the Aggies are breaking in a new coach, Mike Elko.

Rosters remain fluid until next month’s spring transfer portal window comes and goes, so don’t get too hung up on the specifics. But, barring an unforeseen exodus from Florida, the broad strokes are true. Inexperience should not be an excuse for these Gators.

It was, however, at least a partial explanation for last season’s 5-7 disappointment. No team in the nation had more true freshmen appear in every regular-season game than the Gators (seven). Five of them split 24 starts.

Include redshirt freshmen, and the start total rises to 37 (fifth among power conference teams). As promising as Gaither High alumnus Tre Wilson and leading tackler Jordan Castell were, it wasn’t ideal for Florida to have to rely so much on them and other newcomers.

This year should be different. The Gators return 300 career starts, including 99 from players who are in at least their fourth season. Incumbent starting quarterback Graham Mertz should benefit from his second year in the system. Florida also added 164 career starts through the transfer portal, including 35 from offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (San Diego State), 31 from receiver Chimere Dike (Wisconsin) and 28 from safety Asa Turner (Washington).

Put the returning experience and incoming reps together, and you can see why Napier said the Gators are “going to start in a much better place” than a year ago.

But that doesn’t mean the program has arrived at Napier’s goal. Though the systems and philosophies are relative unchanged, the coaching staff has evolved; the Gators have a new voice in charge of the defense (executive head coach Ron Roberts) and could adjust their offensive coordinator duties or titles, too.

Some skepticism is also deserved based on the key pieces Florida lost to the portal: four of their top six tacklers (including top edge rusher Princely Umanmielen to Mississippi), both starting guards (Richie Leonard to Florida State and Micah Mazzccua to Nebraska) plus electric running back Trevor Etienne to Georgia. All were hits to the developmental program Napier touts and reminders that growth is not always linear.

“It’s a process to get to where we want to go,” Napier said on signing day last month. “We’re right in the middle of that. … We’ve got to grow up, and there’s got to be some maturity. This offseason will be a part of that.”

The next step comes Thursday.

• • •

