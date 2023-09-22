Why Florida football will rely heavily on its full roster against Charlotte

Florida football will test its depth when it hosts Charlotte on Saturday before a sellout crowd at The Swamp (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus).

The Florida Gators (2-1, 1-0 SEC) will be down three starters on the offensive line at the start of the game — right tackle Dameion George Jr., right guard Micah Mazzccua and center Kingsley Eguakun. George and Mazzccua were suspended for the game for the first half of the game on Saturday while Eguakun will sit out with a leg injury.

In addition, Florida will be without starting receiver Eugene Wilson III (collarbone).

"We're excited about being back in The Swamp this week and certainly you know it’s a privilege, and I think our players really only get to do it so many times," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "So we got to make sure that we understand how sacred that is, and we got to be at our best and know who we represent."

Here are five players to watch for the Gators heading into their game Saturday against Charlotte:

Graham Mertz, QB

Mertz leads the SEC in completion percentage (75.3 percent), having connected on 64 of 85 passes for 692 yards with 3 TDs to 1 interception. His quarterback rating (152.97) ranks ninth among SEC quarterbacks and he's averaging 230.7 yards per game. Florida offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV said Mertz has brought poise to the position so far this season. "He acts like a quarterback, walks like a quarterback, talks like a quarterback," Leonard said. "It's great to have him back there. He's one of the smarter players I've ever been around. I like playing for Graham."

Trevor Etienne, RB

Etienne earned the Doak Walker Award national running back of the week honors after his performance against Tennessee, in which he rushed for a career-high 172 yards on 23 carries and 1 TD. For the season, Etienne ranks third in the SEC in rushing with 41 carries for 281 yards and 2 TDS. Etienne's 6.85 yards per carry ranks fourth in the SEC. "Trevor is electric," Leonard said. "Him and Montrell (Johnson Jr.) in my opinion is the best 1-2 combo at running back in the country. Those guys make our job easier."

Lyndell Hudson Jr., RT

With starting right tackle Dameion George Jr. sitting out the first half due to suspension, the Gators will turn to Hudson, a transfer from FIU, to start against Charlotte. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Hudson has been solid in pass protection as UF's third tackle and has starting experience with 26 career starts at FIU.

Jordan Castell, S

Castell earned SEC freshman of the week honors after recording 10 tackles and a pass breakup against Tennessee. His 20 tackles rank second on the Gators behind linebacker Shemar James. "He showed out in the spring, but his progression from the spring to the fall was just tremendous," Florida safety Miguel Mitchell said. "I feel like he made a great jump. Even though he's a young guy, he has a mature attitude about him, and he just brings that and shows it every day."

Cam Jackson, DT

Jackson earned SEC defensive lineman of the week honors after recording 6 tackles and a pass breakup against Tennessee. A run stuffer inside, the 6-6, 360-pound Jackson has nine tackles and a pass breakup on the season.

