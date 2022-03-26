Why Florida’s Dameon Pierce is the best running back in the 2022 NFL draft

One of the most enjoyable parts of this job as a non-affiliated evaluator is that moment when you’re watching and grading a group of players at a position, you put on one guy’s tape, and all of a sudden, you’re running plays back three or four times, and using all kinds of interesting NSFW words, because the player is so clearly exceptional.

That most recently happened to me when I was evaluating running backs in the 2022 draft class, and I got my first close look at Florida back Dameon Pierce. You won’t find Pierce’s name atop a lot of running back lists right now, and given his light workload, it’s easy to understand why. What’s hard to understand is why Pierce had that light workload in the first place.

Last season, Pierce carried the ball just 100 times in Dan Mullen’s misbegotten running-back-by-committee offense, scoring 13 rushing touchdowns and gaining 574 yards. He also caught 19 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. You’re going to have questions about a guy’s ability to carry a lead back workload at the NFL level with numbers like that.

All we can do is watch the tape, crunch the stats, and go by what they tell us. You hear it said that coaches tell you what they think of players by how they’re deployed, and that’s generally true. But there are also cases in which coaches fail to understand the value of an asset, and in Pierce’s case, I have to put this on Mullen. Last season, Pierce had double-digit carries in just two games — the final two games of Florida’s season, after Mullen was fired. In those two games — against Florida State in the regular-season finale and against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl — Pierce carried the ball a total of 25 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

One of those carries against Florida State did not count as a touchdown — Pierce bulled his way into the end zone even after his helmet was ripped off, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty for “continuing the action” without said helmet.

Dameon Pierce is a BEAST pic.twitter.com/yfNoyBweq8 — libgator (@lib_gator) November 27, 2021

To this, I say, “Phooey.” Continuing the action? When it comes to a running back, you want a guy who’s just ’bout that action, boss.

Dameon Pierce has proven, when given the opportunity, that he is such a running back. His NFL team should and will most likely give him more opportunities, and with all due respect to Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State’s Breece Hall, and any other back you might put atop your own personal list, I’m over here stanning 100% for the idea that the best running back in the 2022 class is a hidden gem.

Unfortunately hidden, at that. Why is this so? Let’s go to the tape.

Projecting a workload when there isn't one.

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

With a player of Pierce’s usage profile, you’re going to have to extrapolate a lot when it comes to his ability to handle a higher workload at the NFL level. We don’t really know. We can put Pierce in less-than-favorable situations and see what shows up. What we do know is that, per Sports Info Solutions, Piece had 39 carries last season with seven or more defenders in the box. On those 39 carries, he gained 169 yards, had 98 yards after contact, 12 touchdowns, three broken tackles, four missed tackles forced, and just eight stuffs when he was hit at or behind the line 19 times. Brad Roberts of Air Force led the NCAA in carries with seven or more defenders in the box last season, so as with everything else in Pierce’s case, this is a small sample size.

Go to the tape, and you can see why Pierce’s ability to sling his weight against stacked boxes shouldn’t be a concern. This eight-yard run against UCF shows impressive quickness, contact balance, and explosiveness after first contact. You want a running back who is emboldened by that first hit out of the gate, and you’re going to see all kinds of examples of that with him.

When a back doesn’t have games where he’s going to try and bust it loose in the fourth quarter after 20 carries in the first three quarters, the best you can do is to try and approximate the most difficult possible situations. Especially given Florida’s less than compelling passing game in 2021, Pierce’s hit rate checks out pretty well.

Explosive plays without top-end track speed.

(Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Pierce’s workload isn’t the only thing in his way — he ran a 1.51-second 10-yard split in a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, and neither of those numbers rank anywhere near the top of the class. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III had the best 10-yard split among running backs at 1.49, while Rutgers’ Isaih Pacheco and South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. topped the 40 list at 4.37.

But again, here’s where you have to go back to the tape and look at a back’s ability to create explosive plays. Per Pro Football Focus, Pierce had 20 runs of 10 or more yards on his 100 carries, and nine runs of 15 or more yards. Walker led all backs in this class with 30 runs of 15 or more yards… on 262 carries. So, Pierce is right in the ballpark you want when it’s time to start hitting home runs.

Adding to this context is strength of opponent. Against Georgia last season, Pierce had nine carries for 69 yards, and three of those were explosive runs in which he gave what is basically a very good NFL defense a lot of problems.

This 19-yard run is an ideal example of gap intelligence, cutback speed, and contact balance.

Every great back will have a selection of “[Expletive] You” runs in his arsenal, and this 11-yard scamper certainly qualifies.

“We roll guys through with different things that are happening,” Mullen said when asked why a back who could do this wasn’t getting the ball more against the Bulldogs. “Obviously, there are different scenarios throughout the game. I thought Dameon ran the ball pretty hard today. Because of our injuries, we played some two tailback sets. We had to play multiple backs in the game, which changed things up because of the some of the injuries. I thought he ran the ball hard.”

There are times when you overthink things to your own detriment. For Mullen, this was one of those times.

Adding value as a receiver.

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Remember what we said about Pierce’s alleged limitations as a downfield threat? We say “alleged,” because he shows more home-run speed than you think. Ask Vanderbilt’s defense about this 61-yard house call, in which Pierce took it right up the seam against two-deep coverage.

Can he be an every-down back?

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American head coach Duce Staley of the Detroit Lions works with American running back Dameon Pierce of Florida (27) during American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, USA. (Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

When Pierce got to Mobile for the Senior Bowl, his reps looked like they did when he was in Florida’s backfield. If you want to tackle this guy, bring a lunch. It’s going to be a long day.

As far as pass-protection? Yeah, I think we’re good there.

So, can a guy who never shouldered the full load in college do so in the NFL? The question might be redundant to a point in this era, when committee backs are the norm, and your Derrick Henrys and Jonathan Taylors are the exception.

Pierce’s potential puts me in mind of Javonte Williams, the North Carolina back selected with the 35th overall pick last year by the Broncos. Williams was in a share situation in college with Michael Carter as Pierce was last season with Malik Davis. Florida quarterback Emory Jones actually led the Gators in carries in 2021, which complicated the picture. Davis may have been slightly faster in the open field, and a more prolific receiver, but when you look at the running back archetype, there’s no question that Dameon Pierce was the guy you were there to watch. Even in limited doses.

When Williams got to the Broncos, he continued his maniacal tackle-breaking pace, combining Marshawn Lynch and Nick Chubb into an unholy mixture. He gained 903 yards and scored four touchdowns on 203 carries, but there were highlight plays on a disproportionate number of those carries as Williams shared the load with Melvin Gordon, who had the exact same number of carries.

Pierce may find himself in a similar situation where it takes time for his full value to be revealed, but make no mistake — at this rate, it’ll eventually happen.

Because whatever coaching vagaries he had to endure in college, he’s the best running back in this draft class, and should be considered accordingly.

