Why a few Warriors players asked reporter to apologize to Kevin Durant

Back on Feb. 6, Kevin Durant registered 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals in the Warriors' 141-102 win over the Spurs.

But we all remember that night for what happened during the two-time NBA Finals MVP's postgame press conference when he finally broke his silence by lashing out at the media. KD singled out Ethan Strauss of The Athletic because he was upset about a specific article.

Strauss was a guest on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" last week, and was asked for a behind-the-scenes story that the public doesn't yet know about:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The Warriors players -- after that whole situation with Durant going at me in the press conference -- were effectively trying to broker a peace where I went to him and I apologized to settle down the situation.

"Which to me was very revealing and interesting because the manner with which they conveyed it to me, it was almost like they were projecting with what they have to deal with onto my situation. It was this sense of, 'Yeah, so you don't think you have to apologize but you just apologize to him and you know, come on, you just do it.'

"I remember DeMarcus Cousins looked at me and said, 'Man, looks like you got some apologizing to do.' And I go, 'How do I apologize to somebody if I don't think that I was in the wrong?'

"And Cousins laughs and he goes, 'S--t, that's for you to figure out.' There was this sense of you got to mend this situation because this is what we have to do because superstar makes the rules. That's just how it goes in the NBA.

"And if the superstar is moody and even if he's not being rational, you just have to go with it and you have to work within that frame."

[RELATED: Draymond opens up about KD blow-up, admits he was wrong]

Story continues

That is very interesting and does shed some light on the inner workings of how a team deals with certain situations.

We all know how the movie ended and don't need to re-litigate what transpired between KD and the Warriors. But when we learn these new anecdotes, they are worth mentioning.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Related content from TMZ Sports

Stephen Jackson: We need to protect LaMelo Ball from LaVar

Blake Shelton says he forced Cardinals to draft Kyler Murray

AB re-taking condo-trashing deposition during Week 12

Former Dodger Paul Lo Duca sued by MLB umpire







Why a few Warriors players asked reporter to apologize to Kevin Durant originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area