Why you should favor a player’s ceiling over floor in your fantasy football drafts | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Barrett of Fantasy Points to explain why a player’s potential output is much more important than their expected base level when considering if you should select them for your fantasy football team. Hear the full conversation on “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” - and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

MATT HARMON: All right, it's fantasy draft season, and we all want to build the perfect team to dominate our friends, family, and co-workers. So for this week's Build Your Team, courtesy of Toyota Racing, we are tackling this major fantasy debate. Scott, it's always debated in the industry-- like, should you target a player's floor or should you target the player's ceiling? Tell the people why they should only or mostly, at least, care about upside.

SCOTT BARRETT: Yeah, I think a lot of people think the way to win fantasy is to just draft the best ADP beaters and it's like, the example I always use was like, oh, James White is being drafted as the RB 32 and he's going to finish as the RB 22. So he's a great-- it's like, the RB 22 is meaningless. It's like-- doesn't bring any value to your team over your opponents. It's all about upside. Upside literally wins championships.

In any given season, there might only be, like, eight players who actually matter for fantasy. Like in 2019, it was like if you had Lamar Jackson and Christian McCaffrey, you had an 80% chance of making it to your championship round. Those are two of only six players who actually mattered. What is a player's down-- like, I just don't care. What is Justin Ross's downside? I don't-- it's meaningless in round 17.

What's his upside is like, he was the alpha on a Clemson offense that had Pro Bowl wide receivers and Hunter Renfrow and Tee Higgins, and he was the youngest one. Look, he was supposed to be the next Larry Fitzgerald, a top 10 pick. And there is incomparable upside when you get to that ADP range. And you could do that for a lot of players. It's like, you really want those highest end producers.

MATT HARMON: Justin Ross is a great name to bring up because yeah, he has a huge injury history, but who cares because of the cost/benefit analysis of it? There's such a high ceiling there, if he is the guy that he was-- probably not his last year at Clemson, but the few years earlier, and he's obviously playing with Patrick Mahomes.

SCOTT BARRETT: I got another one, too, I'm scared to even mention. But it's like Kadarius Toney. The chances of the Chiefs being as productive as they were with Patrick Mahomes, and not having one wide receiver finish top 12 in fantasy points per game and another one finished as a high end wide receiver 2, is so improbable. It's such an outlier season in that regard, even with Travis Kelce being as dominant as a wide receiver 1 as he is. So I think he has that floor to be like Mecole Hardman on steroids as a gadget guy.

MATT HARMON: You also should bake in the possibility that you're wrong when there is a lot of upside present. For me, obviously, like you said, I don't think that Kadarius Toney has shown anything to this point to think he can consistently run routes as an outside receiver against press man coverage. I think there's a lot of work that needs to go into that, a lot of work that might not be putting into it. And again, especially because he can't consistently stay on the field. But there's a chance that I'm wrong.

So is that value proposition there important in drafts to remember, considering now he's going even later than he used to? And I think that's sort of where we come back to the upside wins championships thing. All right, so there you have it. Whether you're on the field, on the track, or building your fantasy roster, you've got to get a great team around you. That was Build Your Team. Thanks again to our friends at Toyota Racing.