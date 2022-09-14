Why fantasy managers should start Raiders' Davante Adams in week 2

Yahoo Sports' Dalton Del Don explains why the Las Vegas wide receiver will have another monster performance against the Cardinals this week.

Video Transcript

DALTON DEL DON: Davante Adams. You know, I had some concern about Adams leaving Aaron Rodgers, but that quickly vanished in week one when he led the NFL in target share and air yards. His target per route run rate just absolutely killed Cooper Kupp's and Justin Jefferson's.

Playing indoors with his college teammate and in a Raiders offense that had a high pass rate during Josh McDaniels first coaching game with the Raiders, I mean, Adams really has a strong argument to be a top three PPR player moving forward. And this week in a match-up with one of the highest totals on the slate and against Arizona's cornerbacks that might be the shakiest in the league, Adams is going to have another monster game in week two.