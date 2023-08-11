Why fantasy confidence in Texans QB C.J. Stroud should stay high after Patriots game

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud looked calm when he took the field Thursday night against the New England Patriots.

The No. 2 overall pick was playing in his first NFL action, even if it was preseason, and seemed resolute. The execution was shaky during his two drives, but that may be more attributed to other factors than anything within Stroud’s control.

Stroud’s fantasy football outlook after facing the Patriots is still intact. Although the numbers look bad going 2-4 for 13 yards and an interception, the play wasn’t as terrible as the stats. Stroud showed pocket awareness and was calm. All the former Ohio State product needs is more reps and to settle in, which will help increase the confidence.

Even after having an underwhelming debut, Stroud seemed confident going forward.

C.J. Stroud 'There's nothing to hold my head down about' he sounded genuinely upbeat and excited about experience overall @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 11, 2023

In dynasty leagues, Stroud still has the makings to be a solid quarterback. In redraft and daily fantasy, Stroud fits the bill.

Stroud’s shakiness wasn’t entirely on his play. The Texans were without right tackle Tytus Howard due to a broken left hand, and the team didn’t play Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Houston would have big problems if they were starting Austin Deculus and George Fant as their bookends.

Houston also sat running back Dameon Pierce, preferring to let Devin Singletary run with the first-team offense. Having Pierce establish the run would have helped Stroud settle in and given the Texans additional firepower to keep the defense on their toes.

The Texans’ next preseason game is against the Miami Dolphins Aug. 19 at NRG Stadium. However, the week leading up will also be key as Houston has joint practices with the Dolphins at Houston Methodist Training Center, and it should give Stroud ample opportunity to work against another set of ones to gain valuable experience. Don’t be discouraged by what happened in the rain in Foxborough.

