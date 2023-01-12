Here is why fans of the Raiders should be optimistic about the 2023 season

The 2022 season for the Raiders certainly didn’t live up to the hype. Not only did they start the season off slow, but they lost their final three games of the season. For a team that had playoff aspirations, this season felt like a total waste.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Raiders can’t bounce back in 2023. There are some really good players still on this roster and they proved this season that they can hang with just about any team in the league.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named a reason why every non-playoff team should be excited about the 2023 season. For the Raiders, it’s due to their two superstars; Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby.

Here is a snippet of what the site had to say about Adams specifically going into next year:

“Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby are among the best players at their respective positions and are true difference makers that any NFL team would be more than happy to call its own. Adams has shown no sign of slowing down at 30 years old, posting a 90.5 receiving grade (tied for second among wide receivers) on the back of 14 touchdowns (first), 1,516 yards (third), 2.45 yards per route run (sixth), and 100 receptions (seventh). Whoever starts at quarterback next season for the Raiders will be aided significantly by one of the best receivers in the game.”

If Adams and Crosby continue to play at an elite level, they’ll have a chance in every game. And with Chandler Jones, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow all healthy, this is still a talented roster with offensive weapons galore.

It’s hard to be too optimistic about this team given how the season went. But there is a glimmer of hope for them moving forward, assuming they can solve their quarterback issue.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire