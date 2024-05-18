Why have fans of the Boston Celtics been so quiet at the Garden in the playoffs?

You may have noticed that TD Garden might have been a bit quieter than fans of the Boston Celtics are accustomed to hearing during a playoff run over the course of the Celtics’ series against the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Why have fans of the Celtics been so quiet at the Garden in the playoffs? It has been eerily subdued on Boston’s home court in some fairly big postseason moments over the last few weeks. What could be the cause of this odd phenomena in a building known to be one of the loudest arenas in the league under normal circumstances.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone, and Sam LaFrance, took a deep dive into the possible causes on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire