Why the experts think Jabril Cox was a great get for Cowboys

The linebacker position had a rough go of it for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Jaylon Smith took a step back, Leighton Vander Esch missed six whole games and parts of others with multiple injuries, and newly retired Sean Lee was absent for seven games due to sports hernia surgery.

The second level of the Cowboys defense needed a makeover. The Cowboys started with a bang by snagging Micah Parsons at No. 12, but they wouldn’t stop there. Three rounds later, LSU’s Jabril Cox was selected, and many feel that Cowboys got a rangy linebacker who will be a three-down player.

Here’s what the experts had to say.

The Draft Network

Link

Jabril Cox enjoyed a standout high school career where he played multiple positions and starred in both football and basketball but didn’t receive much interest coming out as a recruit. He spent three seasons at North Dakota State where he was outstanding. After being named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year in 2017, Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2018, and being a two-time FCS All-American, Cox opted to level up and compete in the SEC before entering the NFL. Cox is an outstanding coverage linebacker that thrives in space. He is terrific in both man and zone coverage, making him an ideal matchup linebacker that can handle tight ends, running backs, and some slot receivers. He has terrific range, mobility, and his motor always runs hot. When it comes to areas of concern for Cox, run defense, playing through contact, and being consistent with being an assignment-sound defender are the primary areas that need growth. Cox profiles as a productive NFL starter that brings a rare coverage skill set to the table. Ideal Role: Pursuit-style linebacker that can play man coverage. Scheme Fit: 4-3.

NFL.com | Lance Zierlein

Link

The only real difference in studying his tape from North Dakota State and LSU is that Cox looks substantially more explosive than everyone else on the field for the Bison. He looks like he fits right in with the athletes at LSU, though. He'll need to be placed in a scheme where he can play proactive, attacking football rather than getting bogged down as a thinker. He's extremely fast with verified playmaking traits and credentials. His cover talent could help him quickly get on the field. He's below average in diagnosing and using his hands, which can put him in recovery mode at times. However, traits and talent should be enough to overcome those issues and help make him a solid, three-down starter within the first couple of seasons. Strengths Weaknesses

Story continues

Pro Football Network

Link

Positives: Athletic, disciplined run-and-chase linebacker with solid size. Agile, fluid moving laterally, and gets tremendous depth on pass drops. Efficient, instinctive, and goes sideline to sideline covering a terrific amount of area. Remains disciplined with assignments, effectively reads the action, and takes proper angles to plays. Quickly picks up coverage assignments, stays with backs downfield, and plays to his 40 time. Fluid in his hips, possesses good change-of-direction skills, and really stands out in coverage. Effectively uses his hands to protect himself and is rarely off his feet. Negatives: Not overly stout and doesn’t stack well against the run. Struggles taking on blocks. Analysis: Cox is a hard-working linebacker who plays tough, instinctive football. He’s a true three-down defender and a traditional 4-3 outside linebacker who needs to get a bit stronger to complete his game. Cox offers a tremendous amount of upside, and with proper coaching and in the right system, he could be a quick starter at the next level.

Sports Illustrated

Link

Overview: A mainstay for the national champion Bison for three seasons, Cox made the most of his opportunity with LSU in 2020. A long, athletic linebacker who exhibits tremendous range and athleticism, Cox was a major part of three FCS national championships at North Dakota State. He boasted excellent stats while there with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. With the impact he showed at LSU, his traits were shown to be able to transcend any competition level. He is a dominant sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can also rush the passer. Cox has outstanding coverage ability, in both man and zone. He was one of the best players in the FCS during his tenure at NDSU, and quickly became not only one of the more talented defenders in the SEC, but in all of college football in 2020. With the competition question marks put to rest and another nice showing in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, expect to hear Cox’s name somewhere on Day 2 with the type of talent to become one of the better coverage linebackers in the entire league. Background: Cox was not ranked as a recruit according to 247sports. Transferred to LSU as a graduate in 2020. Played basketball in high school. Has six siblings. His brother plays football at North Dakota State. Was a Senior Bowl participant.

Pro Football Focus

Jabril Cox was a three-year starter and two-time captain at Missouri’s Raytown South High School. He was a dual-threat quarterback that also played wide receiver, linebacker, safety and cornerback in his preps career. As a senior, he accounted for 3,107 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns. He was also a four-year starter for the basketball team. Despite his preps success, Cox was not heavily recruited coming out of Raytown. He received zero FBS offers and ultimately committed to North Dakota State. He later transferred to LSU for his final season of eligibility after graduating from NDSU with a degree in psychology and minor in business. Cox was one of the hottest names in the transfer portal last offseason after leaving North Dakota State as a two-time FCS All-American. He was one of the highest-graded coverage linebackers in the FCS and became one of the highest-graded coverage linebackers in the FBS this year at LSU. Any coverage role you can think of, LSU asked him to do — and he executed it. Zone drops, covering the slot, manning tight ends — Cox has shown it all on tape. While he's not the twitchy type of linebacker who goes in the first round, he's still a safe bet in coverage. NFL DRAFT PROJECTION : 2nd RD

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Link

SUMMARY: A one-year starter at LSU, Cox lined up at outside linebacker in former defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s hybrid 3-4 scheme. After spending the previous three seasons as a “star” defender at North Dakota State, including three straight FCS championships and a 45-1 record, he transferred to LSU for his final season and didn’t look out of place in the SEC. Cox is an excellent space athlete for his size and does a great job squeezing routes in either man or zone coverages. While he prefers to play in the open, he is inconsistent through contact near the line of scrimmage and must improve the consistency of his take-on and tackling skills. Overall, Cox has holes in his game, primarily with his run fits, that make it tough to love him, but he is easy to like with his smooth athleticism, spatial awareness and football character. He projects as a versatile defender with three-down potential. GRADE: 2nd-3rd Round (No. 77 overall)

1

1