Why you should expect a stellar NFL season from Michael Pittman of the Colts

Next season in Indianapolis, newly-drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson will team up with running back Jonathan Taylor and former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The young crew could give the Colts one of the NFL’s most exciting offensive trios.

If Taylor is healthy, he is easily one of the league’s top five running backs. If he can return to his 2021 form, the Colts will be a much better ballclub next season, but the key to their offense is Michael Pittman.

The former Trojan had a breakout year in 2021, catching 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. However, he had a down year last season. Although he collected more receptions (99), he recorded only 925 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Pittman could bounce back in 2023, becoming a top-notch No. 1 wideout with some stability.

Pittman saw Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles and Matt Ryan all under center the past two years. That did not work out as well as Jim Irsay and the Colts thought it would.

It’s unclear whether Richardson will begin the 2023 season as the starting quarterback. The Colts might start Gardner Minshew, who was signed as a free agent this offseason, for a few games, bringing Richardson along slowly. Yet, Richardson should end up seeing the field a lot as a rookie.

Michael Pittman Jr. last season: – 99 receptions

– 925 Yards

– 9.3 YPC

– 4 TD’s Do you expect these numbers to go up? Down? Stay the same? Let us know your thoughts! #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/l04ZMAsl2U — The Blue Stable (@TheBlue_Stable) May 11, 2023

