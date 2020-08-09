The Reason NASCAR is Running Races at Tracks Where Fans Aren't Allowed

From Autoweek

For the first time in the history of Michigan International Speedway, which opened way back in 1968, the track is hosting major-league racing without fans this weekend.



More specifically, the NASCAR Cup Series is racing in Brooklyn, Michigan, Aug. 8-9, and the races are being held behind closed doors. Same with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday night. No fans.



The weekend is producing very little economic impact to the local community, and even less buzz in the local community.



Yes, that's a big deal.

According to a University of Michigan study published in 2014 (the most recent such comprehensive study we could get our hands on), the speedway generates $414 million in total economic activity annually. While admittedly attendance has dropped at MIS since 2014, it's safe to say that the two NASCAR race weekends contribute a big chunk of that economic activity.

View photos Photo credit: Brian Lawdermilk - Getty Images More

MIS also pays, according to that 2014 study, some $2.4 million in local property taxes and $8 million in state sales and use taxes.



This year, it's one race weekend and no fans to impact the Michigan economy or help the track pay the bills. The COVID-19 pandemic claimed the traditional June weekend and made this weekend a doubleheader that includes the traditional August race along with the June race thrown in as a bonus.



That second race is not a bonus race, however, for race-hungry, ticket-buying fans. No race day traffic. For race fans in the region and MIS season-ticket holders who want to watch NASCAR, it's just another weekend of watching the races at home on the flat screen. Yes, that's even for fans, like me, who live just 20 minutes from the track.



There's also virtually no buzz in the region about NASCAR coming to down. No billboards. Very little mention on local radio and TV promoting the speedway's activities. No one's buying tickets. There's no unusually large runs on beer and firewood in the area (MIS boasts nearly 9,000 campsites on its 1,400 acres).



There is, not surprisingly, no problem social distancing in the area hotels and restaurants (OK, that's a good thing).



I'm not even sure all my own neighbors here in Jackson, located about about 18 miles from MIS, know that NASCAR is in town.



So, what's the point? Why is NASCAR intent on bringing its traveling circus on the road to some of these tracks that aren't even opening the front gates or opening them to very limited numbers of fans?



If the grandstands are going to be closed to the fans, why not just run all the intermediate or big oval races at, say, Charlotte Motor Speedway (a 1.5-mile oval near the race shops of most of the teams) or at Daytona International Speedway (a 2.5-mile oval located across the street from the NASCAR home office in Daytona Beach, Fla.)?

Would the fans at home—even loyal MIS ticket holders this weekend—watching on TV care if NASCAR passed on racing at places like Michigan during the pandemic? Would most fans even notice? Most fans would understand. The teams and the series might even save some money by playing in their own sandbox instead of loading up the haulers and bringing the gear and personnel some 600 miles from the race shops in North Carolina to Brooklyn (Michigan's Brooklyn).



At the risk of being "that get-off-my-lawn guy," I had to ask Daryl Wolfe, executive vice president and chief operations and sales officer of NASCAR about the thinking behind taking the NASCAR Cup Series on the road during a pandemic.



Story continues