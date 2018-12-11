Why ex-Warriors guard Nick Young wasn't worried if NBA team would call originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

When you're Swaggy P, doubts apparently go out the door.

The former Warriors guard now is sporting a Denver Nuggets jersey, but it took a while before he got the phone call that an NBA team wanted him again.

Nick Young told The Denver Post that it was humbling to see the beginning of the basketball season start while he was watching it from home.

"I missed it a little bit," he said.

Still, he never lost faith in getting that opportunity.

"I can't doubt things when you're Swaggy P," he said. Which is the most Swaggy P-ish response you could hope for.

Young holds a special place in Warriors fans' hearts. And while he only sported a Golden State uniform for one season, he did help the team win its second consecutive NBA title -- and third in four years.

He's not worried about how he will perform, either.

"Just throw me out there -- you'll see what happens."

Fair enough.