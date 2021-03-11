Why ex-NFL coach doesn't believe Jimmy Garoppolo is Patriots' 'Plan A'

Why ex-NFL coach doesn't believe Jimmy G is Pats' 'Plan A' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The New England Patriots reportedly are interested in a reunion with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But a former NFL coach begs to differ.

"I don't know how it's Plan A," Eric Mangini told FS1’s Colin Cowherd recently (h/t 49ers Webzone). "First of all, I don't know how anybody knows what the Patriots' plans are because the only people that really know are Bill [Belichick] and maybe Ernie Adams [Patriots football research director]at this point. So to say one guy is Plan A -- he's Plan A because everybody knows that he used to play for the Patriots, and he could be on the street, so that makes him Plan A."

Mangini served as the Patriots defensive coach and coordinator from 2000-’05 under Belichick and worked as an assistant coach for the 49ers from 2013-’15. He also served as the head coach of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

It appears Mangini believes this reunion’s possibility stems from the fact that Garoppolo being linked to the Patriots is an easy thought to come across, simply because he played for the team prior to his time in San Francisco.

The original report from The Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard said if the Patriots “had to draw it up,” the perfect scenario would be Jimmy G returning to the Pats -- if everything worked out on the 49ers’ side as well.

Many don’t foresee that happening.

49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have made it clear that their quarterback come Week 1 will be Garoppolo. So for now, the Jimmy G-Patriots reunion appears just to be a fantasy -- but we all know free agency can get weird. The upcoming draft also could play a role, too.

The 49ers have been terrific when Jimmy G is under center. He has led them to a 24-9 record and to the brink of a Super Bowl victory, but he’s also succumbed to injuries over the last three seasons which has led to plenty of questions about his future.

Only time will tell.

