Why ex-LSU coach Ed Orgeron was at La.-Lafayette's first preseason football scrimmage

LAFAYETTE, La. – Ed Orgeron isn't in the limelight this season, but he was on campus to see the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns first preseason scrimmage Saturday.

Orgeron, LSU's former coach who guided the Tigers to the 2019 national championship, prowled the sidelines inside the Leon Moncla Indoor Practice Facility.

Orgeron stopped and talked with a few of Louisiana-Lafayette's players, including Zi'Yon Hill-Green and Trey Amos.

A Louisiana football spokesperson told The Daily Advertiser that Orgeron wasn't a formal invitee to the scrimmage but could be visiting his son, Parker, who is an offensive analyst working with tight ends on first-year coach Michael Desormeaux's UL staff.

Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron visit Louisiana football's team scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 inside the Leon Moncla Indoor Practice Facility.

Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in October amid a string of lopsided losses and intense scrutiny and a federal lawsuit about how the program handled sexual assault complaints against its players.

LSU has since hired former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly as his successor.

Orgeron has spent much of the past year visiting with a number of college football and NFL teams. In recent weeks, he has been spotted at Notre Dame and Miami.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Ex-LSU coach Ed Orgeron pops up at La.-Lafayette football scrimmage