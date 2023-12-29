Why ex-Knicks director of performance Mubarak Malik left 'the best job in the NBA' to help athletes

Mubarak "Bar" Malik had "the best job in the NBA" when he worked for the Knicks.

As New York's director of performance, Malik worked directly with players on training, conditioning, nutrition and development. Malik had been laser-focused on athlete performance for most of his life.

Doing the job he loved for the Knicks -- one of the most visible franchises in pro sports -- put Malik at the pinnacle of his profession. That's why he felt he had "the best job in the NBA."

Malik could have stayed with the Knicks for the rest of his career, raising a family, retiring in his 50s and living a comfortable life.

"I was happy to do that," he says.

But something else was pulling at Malik.

Shortly before the 2020-21 season, he decided to leave the Knicks. He didn’t take a job for more money with another team. He took a leap of faith, leaving a life he loved to focus full-time on a startup sports beverage company.

A little more than three years later, that company, Barcode, is valued at $100 million. It is closing a Series A funding round, and it counts Victor Wembanyama, Kyle Kuzma and the Brooklyn Nets as partners.

"It all started while working with the Knicks just trying to be the best I could be for that team," Malik says.

Speaking with SNY, Malik explains what role his time with the Knicks played in Barcode's founding, partnering with the Nets and Wembanyama, and why he isn't surprised at all by New York's current success.

SNY: HOW DID BARCODE START?

Malik: My inspiration started in New York working with the Knicks. Despite our records, we still had the best minds and people during that time period. Phil Jackson, Derek Fisher, (Carmelo Anthony) all those guys; Amare (Stoudemire) and Raymond Felton, Tim Hardaway Jr., (Kristaps) Porzingis, all the players, David Fizdale, just incredible people.

Having those players, working with them 24/7 and having to provide the best systems (for them). Working with Dr. (Lisa) Callahan and working with (former team president) Steve Mills, all these people wanted the best on the performance side for the players. You get forced to just become the best version of yourself for whatever value you add.

With my position, I just wanted the best products, the best systems, the best tools for everyone.

I knew the vitamins and minerals basketball players were using the most and what they were depleted with. We tested the players with sweat panels and blood analysis to have different performance markers. So taking that and then looking at the training, the lifting weights, the running, the sleep recovery scores, I understood just from testing a lot of NBA guys at that time, what most athletes need.

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

You need vitamin D because you're indoors; you need B vitamins for energy because you may not be eating the most calories because basketball players are lean; you need magnesium to manage your hydration and for recovery, and then basketball players have the toughest schedule.

Five games and seven nights, traveling across four different time zones. We went to London about three times when I was with the Knicks.

So you experience the extremes of the spectrum, you go to that west coast trip, you got to find different vitamins and things that help reduce stress.

Barcode was born out of that necessity, having access and having the resources during that time to look at sports science, to look at nutrition, to look at our travel, to look at the best ways to build a weight room.

Barcode is the brainchild of those experiences -- it's just putting it into a bottle.

It was created with players that actually were playing in the game, that you could see immediate results with. I gave it to the players I worked with.

So I think me being an insider and looking at ingredients from a very efficacious standpoint, then having already players involved drinking it, using it and kind beta testing it during an NBA season for two years straight -- it gives us that immediate credibility when you go out in such a crowded space.

SNY: HOW DID KYLE KUZMA, VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND THE NETS GET INVOLVED IN BARCODE?

Kyle was the first person to try it during a game in 2020 during the bubble; when the (the Lakers) won, he was drinking it.

He came on board very early as a co-founder. He created a flavor (Pinot Noir, which is now Concord Grape). So Kyle was heavily involved for the launch.

He visited us in Paris because we went to see Wemby play in May.

And as Victor has transitioned into the face of the company, (Kyle) has kind of passed the torch to Victor because just the notoriety that Victor (who is a great ambassador) had coming into the NBA; and then the global impact that Victor can have because he's a French player who has been given the keys to the NBA at such a young age.

He’s available and he also loves the product.

With the Nets, the brand, the culture just resonates with our brand; the grittiness, the audacity, the black and white, the Bs, and the community aspect that they have in Brooklyn. They reached out to us because the deal they had with Biosteel expired.

They wanted a brand that players like and drink and will ask for. It started with that; if your players like the product, if they like to drink, then we can start engaging on how a partnership could look like.

The marketing guys reached out to send some products; the players got it, they liked it and it went from there.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots the ball while being defended by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

YOU MENTIONED THAT YOU WERE NOT SURPRISED AT ALL BY THE KNICKS’ RECENT SUCCESS. WHY IS THAT?



This success was years in the making. It’s not like what's happening is by accident.

When I left, we had drafted Mitchell Robinson and RJ Barrett, and we just got Julius Randle (the previous offseason).

Julius at that point -- and I'm pretty sure is probably still today -- he's the hardest worker on that team just from the structure of how he trains.

When we would fly to these visiting cities, we would get off the bus from the airport and he would go to a gym, and he would lift and shoot the night before the game and he would do this in every city.

In the offseason, he would do two-a-days. I would come to LA and he would do a morning session and an evening session. That's why I'm not surprised by what we're seeing from him because he's been doing this for years.

I think, you know, he played a couple of years with Kobe. He probably picked up some of that with those habits of like just investing all your time into just being the best you can be on and off the court.

I was just amazed at his commitment to keeping his body strong and just doing all of his recovery, his mobility, eating the right way.

And then the way that he treats his family, he's a true professional and I'm not shocked that he's putting up these numbers.

I just wish I could have been on the bench to see it because I knew that was coming.

And then Mitch, just super talented at 20 (when he was drafted). I was like, "Dude, if this kid can just get in the weight room look at tape, listen to the coaches and just be coachable like this dude could be an All-Star."

I still believe Mitch could be Defensive Player of the Year if he stays on the court. I saw the upside that Mitch had without any experience …. Now, he’s four years in and he's bigger, he's stronger, he's smarter. He’s special.

So I think (the Knicks’ success is) bittersweet for me because I knew this was gonna happen.

Knowing the medical staff, (head trainer) Anthony (Goenaga) does a great job of getting guys to buy into a system and (former performance executive) Andy Barr is a brilliant mind in sports medicine.

And then Shimon Ishikawa (assistant strength and conditioning coach) is the best as a sports scientist. When you think of data, recovery and forward-thinking minds, I'm not shocked that the Knicks are playing well and producing because those three guys (Robinson, Randle, Barrett), I saw it and I knew that at some point if they all stayed together, the Knicks would be good over the long haul; typically the Knicks will have one or two players for two years and you just keep rotating people in and out of the team.

They finally have stability and it's just like one more piece or just one injury away from winning a championship. I can't wait to see it because I know they're not far away

AS A DIRECTOR OF PERFORMANCE, DOES RANDLE’S DURABILITY/AVAILABILITY IMPRESS YOU?

Yes, absolutely. He's 6-foot-9, 260 (pounds). He's like a bull.

He's strong, he's big. (His durability) is just very impressive. That dude spends a lot of time stretching, working on his mobility, meditating, he gets it. It's very impressive because he can run, he can jump, he can do everything; he's fast, he could play on the perimeter. It's very hard to do that (and be available as often as Julius is).

I think Carmelo (Anthony) was able to do it. Julius is very similar in that nature.