Why ex-Celtic Kendrick Perkins has 'lost all respect' for Kyrie Irving originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Some Celtics fans are fretting over whether Kyrie Irving decides to stay in Boston this summer or sign elsewhere in free agency.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But Kendrick Perkins is over it.

The former Celtics big man-turned-NBA commentator joined FS1's Kristine Leahy for a recent interview and was asked to guess where Irving signs this offseason.

Here's his response:

How does @KendrickPerkins really feel about Kyrie Irving? Part 2 w/ Perk airs today at 5:30ET/2:30 PT. pic.twitter.com/qSNLYf2HXG — Kristine Leahy (@KristineLeahy) June 5, 2019

"I really don't care who Kyrie signs with," Perkins said. "He really disappointed me the way he represented the Celtics this year, so I'd rather not even speak on it. I don't care who he signs with."

In case you were unclear how Perkins feels, he quote-tweeted the video with this:

Lost all respect for Dude this year! 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/OLDj3zAWkZ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 5, 2019

Story continues

This isn't a new slant for Perkins, who said early last month he thought Irving was being "disrespectful" to Boston. Perkins was particularly critical of the All-Star guard for his inconsistent play in the second round of the Milwaukee Bucks, which came after Irving insisted the C's would be fine in the playoffs "because I'm here."

Perkins probably isn't the only one who's grown tired of the rumors tying Irving to the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers (among others) after he "promised" to re-sign with the Celtics prior to the 2018-19 season.

The C's still have until June 30 to convince Kyrie to stick around, though, and you can expect president of basketball operations Danny Ainge to at least make that attempt.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.