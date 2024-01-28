Why ex-49ers coach Singletary believes Purdy still has more to prove originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is the lastest to weigh in on the polarizing topic that is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Singletary, who spent six seasons coaching with the 49ers' organization -- including a 40-game stint as San Francisco's head coach after taking over the role in an interim capacity during the 2008 NFL season -- offered his opinion of the 24-year-old quarterback during a recent interview on "The Ryan G. Hensley Show."

What does Mike Singletary think of Brock Purdy? I asked him. Full Interview: https://t.co/RPqPkSX2GS pic.twitter.com/davWUA34Mb — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) January 26, 2024

"To me, it's still too early to tell," Singletary told Hensley regarding Purdy. "I think he's played well in the games you're supposed to play well in, and I think in the playoffs, it's a little bit different. The speed is a little faster, and I think as teams continue to come after him, if teams can stop the run and put the game on his shoulders and make him have to win the game, that's how you're going to tell the kind of quarterback he is.

"Can he win a game in the playoffs when the other team is really focused on the run, and they're challenging you to win the game, Brock Purdy. Let's see if you can win the game when we take away your running game, what can you do now. If he can win those games, now you begin to say he kind of reminds me of Joe Montana. He kind of reminds me of Drew Brees."

Singletary posted an 18-22 record across three seasons as San Francisco's head coach from 2008-2010 and is widely recognized as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history, earning seven All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowl nods during his 12-year career with the Chicago Bears.

Since becoming the 49ers' starting quarterback in December 2022, Purdy has posted a 20- 5 record, including the playoffs.

The 24-year-old is among the five finalists for the 2024 NFL MVP Award after an impressive campaign where Purdy led the league in yards per attempt (9.6) and passer rating (113.0).

The young quarterback can deliver a loud message to any remaining skeptics with a strong performance in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium to propel the 49ers to Super Bowl LVII.



