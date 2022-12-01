Why every player and fan should want to be in the Cheez-It Bowl

Now the Cheez-It Bowl isn’t one of the majors.

However, there is a major perk for four players on the teams that wind up in the bowl game to be played on December 29 in Orlando. There is also the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, which seems like some sort of name or culinary mismatch.

Check out the digs a pair of players from each team will have the opportunity to stay in while prepping for the game.

Ummm, tasty.

Omg. Four players involved in the two Cheez-It bowl games will be staying in the "Feelin' the Cheeziest" hotel rooms, per a Cheez-It NIL announcement. pic.twitter.com/WYEOkFt9Ba — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2022

The details:

This year, the brand is creating exclusive Cheez-It “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” Hotel Rooms: four hotel rooms at the official team hotels that look and feel straight out of a Cheez-It box. Cheez-It aims to ink its first-ever name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with four of the most absurdly cheezy Cheez-It Bowl and Cheez-It Citrus Bowl players having the chance to check-in to hotel rooms the night before their respective showdowns to wake up “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” – next-level excitement and waking up amped up for an epic game day. The selected ACC and Big 12 (Cheez-It Bowl) and SEC and Big Ten (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl) conference athletes will spend the night in decked-out hotel rooms with Cheez-It box bedside table lamps, Cheez-It orange and yellow mood lighting and unbe-cheez-able plush pillows for the cheeziest sleep of their dreams.

There also is an opportunity for some fans to have a great time.

These absurdly cheezy hotel room replicas, positioned in the end zone at Camping World Stadium, deliver everything fans need to take their cheering to champion levels with Cheez-It sofas, blankets, pillows and – that’s right – a luxurious Cheez-It bed. Fans who attend the official Cheez-It Bowl pep rallies on Dec. 28 at Pointe Orlando will have a chance to win. For official rules, click here (no purchase necessary).

“Select fans will have the chance to spend the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium & watch the game in cheezy hotel room replicas positioned in the endzone. The suites deliver everything fans need: Cheez-It sofas, blankets, pillows & a luxurious Cheez-It bed.” pic.twitter.com/gEvxeFpDO0 — brandon wenerd (@brandonwenerd) December 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire