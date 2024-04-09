Why have Everton been deducted more points than Nottingham Forest?

[Getty Images]

Everton's deduction of six points for the three-year period to 2021-22 was for losses of £19.5m over the £105m permitted threshold, while Nottingham Forest were deducted four points for breaching the permitted £61m threshold by £34.5m for the three-year period to 2022-23.

The Toffees argued at the hearing that this is unfair and Forest had breached the threshold by significantly more - 56.6% in one reporting period - compared with their cumulative total of 34% (£36.1m) over the two reporting periods.

The independent commission says Forest's sanction was originally set at six points but two points were credited for "early admission and exceptional cooperation" with the process, which the Premier League said Everton did not do.

The commission added that the decision made in Everton's case is "broadly consistent" with the one made in the Forest case, saying Everton's punishment is "justifiably higher" because they had exceeded the threshold in two consecutive financial years.

With that in mind, the commission says it "does not regard" Everton's second points deduction to be "excessive, unfair to Everton or disproportionate" in comparison with the Forest decision.

Meanwhile, the Blues said in a statement that the club is "extremely concerned" at the "inconsistency" of the punishments, with four different commissions issuing four different points deductions this season.

