Why Evander Kane's Oilers playoff success might be good for Sharks

Why Kane's playoff success with Oilers might be good for Sharks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season.

The Sharks might be rooting for Evander Kane this postseason. No, really.

Kane leads the NHL with 13 playoff goals and has his sights set on a plethora of postseason milestones. Let’s get to those records in a second -- but let’s talk first about how the Sharks could benefit from the now-Edmonton Oilers winger continuing to light the lamp this spring.

In January, the Sharks terminated the remainder of Kane’s contract, which had a little more than three years and $22.9 million left on it. The termination meant that the Sharks owed the scandal-ridden winger no money, and also wiped his cap hit, $7 million average annual value through 2024-25, off the books.

The NHLPA, however, was quick to file a grievance on Kane’s behalf. An arbitrator heard the case in April, with another hearing date to be scheduled once the Oilers’ playoff run is over.

At stake is the entirety of Kane’s contract, both money owed and the cap hit. In short, it’s all or nothing for both the Sharks and Kane. If the Sharks win and the termination is upheld, they’re free and clear of all obligations to Kane. If Kane wins and the termination is overturned, the Sharks owe him the balance of his contract.

The balance of his contract, according to a source, is minus what Kane makes with another team over the duration of this contract.

What does that mean?

If Kane wins his grievance, after this season, the Sharks will owe him $19 million of actual cash over the next three seasons, $7 million AAV against the cap. But the impending free-agent Kane won’t get to double-dip. Say the Oilers re-sign him to a three-year, $15 million deal ($5 million AAV) this summer – that would reduce what the Sharks owe Kane in real money, and turn a $7 million cap hit into a $2 million hit.

So in theory, the better that Kane plays, the more relief that the Sharks could receive, in cash, and perhaps most importantly, on the cap. The cap-strapped Sharks will need all the help that they can get to improve the team this offseason.

This is what the Sharks are “cheering” for with Kane then:

• Kane’s 13 goals this postseason ties Joe Pavelski’s 13 with the 2019-20 Dallas Stars for the most playoff goals by an ex-Shark in the season during or immediately after their departure from San Jose

• Marian Gaborik with the 2013-14 Los Angeles Kings and Frank Mahovlich with the 1970-71 Montreal Canadiens both scored 14 goals in their respective squads’ Stanley Cup-winning turns – these are the most playoff goals ever scored by an in-season acquisition, so Kane is close to becoming the most successful in-season acquisition in NHL playoff history

• It’s a longshot, especially with the Oilers down 2-0 in the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche, but Kane could eclipse Reggie Leach and Jari Kurri’s record for most goals, 19, in a postseason

Life is funny, right?

Considering how acrimonious the divorce between the Sharks and Kane was, it's fascinating that it now might be in San Jose’s best interest for their exiled star to keep shining up north.