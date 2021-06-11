Why is Euro 2020 being played in multiple countries?

Jamie Braidwood
·3 min read
Rome&#x002019;s Stadio Olimpico (AFP via Getty Images)
Rome’s Stadio Olimpico (AFP via Getty Images)

It’s the European Championships but not quite as we know it with matches taking place across 11 countries and venues this summer.

The “zany” idea was conceived by Uefa president Michel Platini in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the competition, which would normally be held across multiple cities in a single host country.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed last year and later caused two of the original host cities, Dublin and Bilbao, to give up their fixtures.

With restrictions still in place across a number of the host countries, capacities will be limited at most venues, although this will vary from city to city and is subject to change during the tournament.

Each city will host at least three group stage fixtures and a knockout match, with Wembley holding both semi-finals and the final on 11 June. Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will stage the opening match of the tournament between Italy and Turkey on Friday.

Here is every host city and stadium being used to stage games ahead of the 11 June kick off.

Wembley Stadium - London, England

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 90,000

Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent

Fixtures

England vs Croatia -13 June

England vs Scotland - 18 June

England vs Czech Republic - 22 June

R16 Match 2: 1A vs 2C - 26 June

R16 Match 7:1D vs 2F - 29 June

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 - 6 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 - 7 July

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 11 July

Hampden Park - Glasgow, Scotland

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 52,000

Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent

Fixtures

Scotland vs Czech Republic - 14 June

Croatia vs Czech Republic - 18 June

Scotland vs Croatia - 22 June

R16 Match 8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D - 29 June

Johan Cruyff Arena - Amsterdam, Netherlands

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 55,000

Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent

Fixtures

Netherlands vs Ukraine - 13 June

Netherlands vs Austria - 17 June

Netherlands vs North Macedonia - 21 June

R16 Match 1: 2A vs 2B - 26 June

Stadium La Cartuja - Sevilla, Spain

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 60,000

Current limit for the Euros: 30 per cent

Fixtures

Spain vs Sweden - 14 June

Spain vs Poland - 19 June

Spain vs Slovakia - 23 June

R16 Match 4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F - 27 June

Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 70,000

Current limit for the Euros: 20 per cent

Fixtures

Germany vs France - 15 June

Germany vs Portugal - 19 June

Germany vs Hungary - 23 June

QF2: Winner Match 4 vs Winner Match 2 - 2 July

Stadio Olimpico - Rome, Italy

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 70,000

Current limit for the Euros: 25 percent

Fixtures

Italy vs Turkey - 11 June

Italy vs Switzerland - 16 June

Italy vs Wales - 20 June

QF4: Winner Match 8 vs Winner Match 7 - 3 July

Parken Stadium - Copenhagen, Denmark

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 38,000

Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent

Fixtures

Denmark vs Finland - 12 June

Denmark vs Belgium - 17 June

Denmark vs Russia - 21 June

R16 Match 5: 2D vs 2E - 28 June

Puskas Arena - Budapest, Hungary

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 67,000

Current limit for the Euros: 100 per cent

Fixtures

Hungary vs Portugal - 15 June

Hungary vs France - 19 June

Portugal vs France - 23 June

R16 Match 3: 1C vs 3D/E/F - 27 June

Krestovsky Stadium - St Petersburg, Russia

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Capacity: 68,000

Current limit for the Euros: 50 per cent

Fixtures

Belgium vs Russia - 12 June

Poland vs Slovakia - 14 June

Finland vs Russia - 16 June

Sweden vs Slovakia - 18 June

Finland vs Belgium - 21 June

Sweden vs Poland - 23 June

QF1: Winner Match 6 vs Winner Match 5 - 2 July

Arena Nationala - Bucharest, Romania

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Capacity: 56,000

Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent

Fixtures

Austria vs North Macedonia - 13 June

Ukraine vs North Macedonia - 17 June

Ukraine vs Austria - 21 June

R16 Match 7: 1F vs 3A/B/C - 28 June

Olympic Stadium - Baku, Azerbaijan

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Capacity: 69,000

Current limit for the Euros: 50 per cent

Fixtures

Wales vs Switzerland - 12 June

Turkey vs Wales - 16 June

Switzerland vs Turkey - 20 June

QF3: Winner Match 3 vs Winner Match 1

Read More

Is VAR being used at Euro 2020?

Euro 2020: Covid vaccine passports to be used for Wembley matches

England vs Croatia: Who should play in Euro 2020 opener? Vote for your starting XI in our commenting poll

