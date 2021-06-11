Why is Euro 2020 being played in multiple countries?
It’s the European Championships but not quite as we know it with matches taking place across 11 countries and venues this summer.
The “zany” idea was conceived by Uefa president Michel Platini in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the competition, which would normally be held across multiple cities in a single host country.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed last year and later caused two of the original host cities, Dublin and Bilbao, to give up their fixtures.
With restrictions still in place across a number of the host countries, capacities will be limited at most venues, although this will vary from city to city and is subject to change during the tournament.
Each city will host at least three group stage fixtures and a knockout match, with Wembley holding both semi-finals and the final on 11 June. Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will stage the opening match of the tournament between Italy and Turkey on Friday.
Here is every host city and stadium being used to stage games ahead of the 11 June kick off.
Wembley Stadium - London, England
Capacity: 90,000
Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent
Fixtures
England vs Croatia -13 June
England vs Scotland - 18 June
England vs Czech Republic - 22 June
R16 Match 2: 1A vs 2C - 26 June
R16 Match 7:1D vs 2F - 29 June
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 - 6 July
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 - 7 July
Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 - 11 July
Hampden Park - Glasgow, Scotland
Capacity: 52,000
Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent
Fixtures
Scotland vs Czech Republic - 14 June
Croatia vs Czech Republic - 18 June
Scotland vs Croatia - 22 June
R16 Match 8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D - 29 June
Johan Cruyff Arena - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Capacity: 55,000
Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent
Fixtures
Netherlands vs Ukraine - 13 June
Netherlands vs Austria - 17 June
Netherlands vs North Macedonia - 21 June
R16 Match 1: 2A vs 2B - 26 June
Stadium La Cartuja - Sevilla, Spain
Capacity: 60,000
Current limit for the Euros: 30 per cent
Fixtures
Spain vs Sweden - 14 June
Spain vs Poland - 19 June
Spain vs Slovakia - 23 June
R16 Match 4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F - 27 June
Allianz Arena - Munich, Germany
Capacity: 70,000
Current limit for the Euros: 20 per cent
Fixtures
Germany vs France - 15 June
Germany vs Portugal - 19 June
Germany vs Hungary - 23 June
QF2: Winner Match 4 vs Winner Match 2 - 2 July
Stadio Olimpico - Rome, Italy
Capacity: 70,000
Current limit for the Euros: 25 percent
Fixtures
Italy vs Turkey - 11 June
Italy vs Switzerland - 16 June
Italy vs Wales - 20 June
QF4: Winner Match 8 vs Winner Match 7 - 3 July
Parken Stadium - Copenhagen, Denmark
Capacity: 38,000
Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent
Fixtures
Denmark vs Finland - 12 June
Denmark vs Belgium - 17 June
Denmark vs Russia - 21 June
R16 Match 5: 2D vs 2E - 28 June
Puskas Arena - Budapest, Hungary
Capacity: 67,000
Current limit for the Euros: 100 per cent
Fixtures
Hungary vs Portugal - 15 June
Hungary vs France - 19 June
Portugal vs France - 23 June
R16 Match 3: 1C vs 3D/E/F - 27 June
Krestovsky Stadium - St Petersburg, Russia
Capacity: 68,000
Current limit for the Euros: 50 per cent
Fixtures
Belgium vs Russia - 12 June
Poland vs Slovakia - 14 June
Finland vs Russia - 16 June
Sweden vs Slovakia - 18 June
Finland vs Belgium - 21 June
Sweden vs Poland - 23 June
QF1: Winner Match 6 vs Winner Match 5 - 2 July
Arena Nationala - Bucharest, Romania
Capacity: 56,000
Current limit for the Euros: 25 per cent
Fixtures
Austria vs North Macedonia - 13 June
Ukraine vs North Macedonia - 17 June
Ukraine vs Austria - 21 June
R16 Match 7: 1F vs 3A/B/C - 28 June
Olympic Stadium - Baku, Azerbaijan
Capacity: 69,000
Current limit for the Euros: 50 per cent
Fixtures
Wales vs Switzerland - 12 June
Turkey vs Wales - 16 June
Switzerland vs Turkey - 20 June
QF3: Winner Match 3 vs Winner Match 1
